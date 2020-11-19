Insurance stocks, market ride wild rollercoaster as pandemic concerns soar

Insurance stocks once again tumbled this week along with the broader equity markets as concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe.

U.S. equities on March 12 endured their worst one-day decline since "Black Monday" in 1987, but then recouped nearly all of those losses the following day. Still, the S&P 500 finished the week significantly lower, down 8.79% at 2,710.95, while the SNL U.S. Insurance Index plunged 10.41% to 969.86.

The sharp downturn hit all parts of the insurance industry, but it was especially tough on life companies. Among the worst performers were Lincoln National Corp., which lost 24.06%, Unum Group, which declined 25.13%, Athene Holding Ltd., which dropped 28.26% and Prudential Financial Inc., which sank 24.19%.

Multiline giant American International Group Inc. was also among the hardest-hit companies overall, losing 24.82%.

W. R. Berkley Corp. President and CEO W. Robert Berkley during a conference presentation at the start of the week said the coronavirus pandemic is "not an overwhelming issue" for the insurance industry.

"While we can't speak to every detail or nook and cranny through our lens, we do not see this as a big industry event at all," he said.

The insurer finished the week down 15.20%.

CFRA Research analyst Cathy Seifert in an interview said she is concerned about the effect of "a protracted low-interest-rate environment" on life insurers, rather than the direct impact of the virus. She also does not anticipate a significant impact on property and casualty insurers, particularly on personal lines, which she called "economically defensive."

"If activity slows down, theoretically, driving activity slows down, then claims severity and frequency may slow down," she said. "The offset is top-line growth, and it's legally mandated coverage so the demand curve is fairly inelastic."

Seifert said Progressive Corp. and Allstate Corp. are the types of companies that should be able to weather the storm caused by the epidemic.

"I think those two companies have the best underwriting, analytics and platforms that will see them through what I see as secular changes and how auto insurance is underwritten," she said.

Progressive was one of the better P&C performers, recouping earlier losses during Friday's rally to finish the week down just 3.04%. Allstate also had a modest rebound but was still off 13.36% at the close of the week.

Prior to the most dramatic drops in the markets, Aon PLC made news on March 9 when it announced merger plans with rival Willis Towers Watson PLC in a record $29.93 billion all-stock transaction.

Both companies' share prices dipped after the announcement, then got caught up in the market's whipsawing over the rest of the week. Aon was down 17.29% for the week, while Willis Towers Watson was off 10.08%

Seifert expressed confidence in Aon's ability to make the merger work, and to weather the market fallout from the coronavirus because, as brokers, they are not subject to the same interest rate risk as underwriters.

Share prices in the managed care sector fared much better than the rest of the market. Centene Corp. and Molina Healthcare Inc. actually posted gains for the week, with the former adding 8.59% and the latter rising 5.89% led the way. Humana Inc. trailed the pack, falling 14.87%.

Stephens analyst Scott Fidel in a note said managed care stocks benefited from an improved political climate brought about by former Vice President Joe Biden's performance in the Democratic presidential primaries. Fidel said Biden's surge reduces the risk of "material structural changes to the private health insurance industry due to the 2020 elections."