Insurance stocks follow broader market down amid virus surge

Insurance stocks declined sharply as a rising tide of COVID-19 cases across the globe and renewed lockdowns in Europe, as well as the prospect of additional action in the U.S., shook equity markets.

The S&P 500 dropped 5.64% to 3,269.96 for the week ending Oct. 30, while the SNL U.S. Insurance Index tumbled 6.99% to 1,033.61.

U.S. equities on Oct. 28 had their worst day in four months as the surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. and Europe continued. The S&P 500 declined 3.53%, its biggest one-day loss for the index since June 11, when it had a 5.9% drop.

The market recouped a portion of those losses the following day on news of better-than-expected unemployment numbers and that U.S. GDP soared a record 33.1% in the third quarter. It then posted further losses during the final session of the week.

The root of the sell-off, according to OANDA analyst Ed Moya, was the market being "overly bullish" on stocks and the progress in combating the pandemic and that there was room for a pullback.

Moya said there also was a "growing belief" that the election was going to be bullish for stocks, regardless of the outcome. He said while a "blue wave" in which Democrats won across the board would likely lead to higher corporate taxes and tougher regulation, the infrastructure spending and clean energy initiatives they are touting may boost the economy.

"I think what we started to see that investors were becoming a little bit complacent in their bullishness and ... the markets were overly optimistic in the fight against COVID-19," Moya said in an interview. "When you take a look at the direction of this virus, it's been very disheartening."

Moya said there was "just completely mistimed optimism in Europe," adding that the current wave of lockdowns could become the norm, which he said would cripple economic activity, as well as earnings for the fourth quarter.

However, he does feel optimistic about investors looking to get back into the market, even if more countries announce restrictive measures.

"They still believe that central banks are going to do more and governments are going to capitulate and deliver more fiscal support, whether it's in the U.S. or Europe," Moya said.

Managed care took an especially hard hit this week, with several companies declining by double-digit percentage points. Among them were Centene Corp., down 12.34%; Molina Healthcare Inc., down 12.27%; Cigna Corporation, down 9.50%; and Humana Inc., down 10.13%.

Anthem Inc., down 12.22%, revealed in its third-quarter earnings call that the company will pay a portion — $594 million according to its Form 10-Q filing — of a $2.7 billion settlement in an antitrust lawsuit brought by subscribers over alleged improper business practices.

President and CEO Gail Boudreaux said the company took its portion of the settlement as part of its third-quarter charge and that the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association has signed off on the settlement, which still requires judicial approval.

In the property and casualty space, Chubb Ltd. released third-quarter results that showed a year-over-year drop in operating income and elevated catastrophe losses. Despite that, Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome in a note said he gleaned several positives from what he saw and heard from the company.

Newsome was impressed with the company's strong margin expansion and improved expense ratio. Along with Travelers Cos. Inc. reporting "strong commercial margin expansion," he said this phenomenon is what investors needed to see in order to "get more bullish on the P&C space."

"With strong, well-reserved companies like Chubb trading around book value we are quite bullish on the opportunity Chubb's stock presents," Newsome said.

Chubb was one of the few gainers on the week, but even its increase was modest at 0.69%. Travelers was down 4.18%. Markel Corp. dropped 9.17%, W. R. Berkley Corp. dipped 8.52% and Kemper Corp. was off 7.68%.