Insurance broker/agency M&A has a lot of catching up to do

M&A deals involving U.S.-based insurance brokers and agencies ended July on pace for their slowest year since 2016, even as some leading acquirers highlighted signs of encouragement in the market.

Transactions in the sector by private equity-sponsored acquirers slipped by only 8% from their record year-ago level thanks to a particularly active first quarter, but the overall deal flow was down 20.6% from the first seven months of 2019. It was the largest decline in activity for a comparable period since the first seven months of 2013. If deal volume continues to decline at the 22.9% pace observed during June and July, the full-year tally would fall just short of 500 transactions for the first time since 2016. (The statistics exclude title agencies.)

On a monthly basis, year-over-year comparisons bottomed in May as deal volume cratered by 53.3%, down from a 34% reduction in April. June activity increased by 11.1% year over year and 78.6% sequentially, but July volume was sluggish, down 20.4% from the same month in 2019. The sector was already behind the eight ball as the pandemic took hold, as activity involving non-private equity-backed buyers plunged by more than 46% in January and February. The negative July comparisons may narrow to the extent acquirers announce transactions they executed in that month on a lagged basis.

There are several reasons to anticipate a pickup in consolidation in the near term, however.

Chief among them on the sell-side is a plan by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to treat long-term capital gains as ordinary income for individuals making more than $1 million per year, a proposal that could have a material negative impact on net proceeds. The 27.2% drop in broker/agency M&A during the first seven months of 2013 reflected the pull-forward effect on transactions from the sunsetting of a lower long-term capital gains tax rate at the end of 2012. With recent election polling making Biden the heavy favorite in November, a similar effect might materialize during the final five months of 2020.

Demand for targets, meanwhile, may be rebounding after a temporary lull.

"Based on the activity we are experiencing in July, we are optimistic we will return to more normal levels of merger activity later this year," said Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Chairman, President and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher Jr. during a July 30 conference call.

Gallagher said the company's deal pipeline consisted of about 40 term sheets signed or being prepared, representing around $300 million of annualized revenue. That marks an increase from 30 term sheets with about $200 million of associated revenue at the time of a June investor call, but down from the tally of 50 term sheets and $400 million of revenue as of July 2019.

The company closed four acquisitions in the second quarter and 12 in the first half of 2020. It closed 13 deals in the second quarter of 2019 alone.

Days earlier, Brown & Brown Inc. President and CEO J. Powell Brown reported during an earnings call that his company had a "really good pipeline" of M&A opportunities and that the overall M&A environment remained "very active." Regarding private equity-backed buyers, Brown likened the pace of their deal-making to a driver temporarily slowing his or her vehicle down to 65 mph from 85.

"Now they put the pedal back to the floor," he said.

"The multiples [to a target's EBITDA] being paid today are very similar to what they were being paid in the first quarter and maybe even the last quarter of last year, so the multiples are not necessarily that different," Brown added. "It's just how to get comfortable with the impact of the pandemic on the earnings. That's really important."

Brown & Brown closed three acquisitions with annual revenues of approximately $46 million during the second quarter, as compared with four deals for targets with $14 million in annual revenue in the year-earlier period.

In addition to the highly active established acquirers among private equity-backed brokers, such as the Hellman & Friedman LLC-backed Hub International Ltd. and GTCR LLC's AssuredPartners Inc., new interest in the sector continues to emerge. Bain Capital Credit LP and Keystone Insurers Group Inc. recently revealed a new partnership to create a retail agency platform to acquire and invest in U.S. retail insurance agencies.

"We expect that this will accelerate our national expansion as well as put an end to other organizations acquiring our agency partners and removing them from our network," Keystone CEO David Boedker Sr. said in a release.