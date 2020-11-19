 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/industrial-real-estate-s-high-rents-becoming-a-problem-for-smaller-tenants-56795921 content
Industrial real estate's high rents becoming a problem for smaller tenants

Industrial real estate's reign as the fairest segment of the commercial market may last a while longer, but at the start of 2020, there are signs of uncertainty and potential strife in the kingdom.

The global scramble for industrial space has pushed rents up dramatically across the U.S. industrial market, creating affordability issues for some tenants, particularly smaller ones, private market players said at IMN's 2020 Winter Forum in Laguna Beach, Calif., held Jan. 22-24.

"There is a glass ceiling at some point. ... There will be an inflection point where you're going to get a pushback from the smaller tenants in particular," Tyler Mattox, principal at MCA Realty, said.

Rents have grown more than three-fold in some of MCA Realty's markets over the last six or seven years, he noted.

Mattox also cited as a concern Amazon.com Inc.'s dominance in the market. If for any reason the e-commerce giant, a top tenant for many of the publicly traded industrial real estate investment trusts, moves to downsize or significantly or reorient its supply chain, it could take the wind out of the market. Amazon.com alone accounted for 25% of the net absorption nationally in 2019, and ancillary businesses linked to the company likely accounted for another 10% to 15% of net absorption, he said.

"That scares ... me," Mattox said. "I think they [Amazon.com] are obviously still in a complete ramp-up stage, but it does give you pause to think, if they just pump the brakes, let alone pull back, what happens?"

Broader demand in the market may be enough to carry it through any near-term hiccups. Conference attendees expressed surprise at just how deep the demand pool has proved to be in recent quarters. In an interview, James Freeman, principal at Cardinal Industrial, said investors of The Blackstone Group Inc.'s ilk are increasingly stalking secondary markets like Nashville, Tenn., and Charlotte, N.C., in search of yield. Deals that a few years ago attracted just two or four bidders now draw as many as 10, many of them massive institutional players, he said.

"Not only is it new capital, it's bigger guys that historically have not wanted to go into the secondary market," he said.

Freeman cited as a principal, longer-term concern for industrial real estate the rise of autonomous vehicles, a technology still in its infancy but with massive implications for the market when it finally arrives in force. Supply chains designed to accommodate strict performance regulations for human drivers will be redrawn, and there may not be as much of a need to have massive logistics boxes as close to population centers. Other market observers have shared similar concerns recently on the conference circuit.

"The radius probably grows," Freeman said. "And maybe some of the [real estate] that was really valuable, because you've got to be within 500 miles to do a two-day delivery here, doesn't matter as much."

Freeman said Cardinal Industrial has a "somewhat conservative" strategy going into 2020 and will be focused on market selection only those with the most favorable demographic and business trends and on securing longer-term leases, which he said tenants are willing to sign this late in the cycle in exchange for an ideal location. But Freeman said there are likely enough secular tailwinds, including the continued expansion of e-commerce and companies' broad endeavor to revamp their supply chains, to keep industrial real estate's run going for another two years.

"I'm not a perma-bull, but I don't necessarily see doom and gloom on the horizon," he said.