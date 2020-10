Pedestrians wash their hands at roadside washbasins set up in Kohima, Nagaland.

Source: AP Photo

The long, stringent and chaotic lockdown in India is set to slow consumption as growing economic hardship in the country of 1.3 billion people is forcing consumers to trade down in spending — not just on discretionary goods but also on some essentials.

India's economy, which was already slowing down at an alarming rate before the pandemic hit, is now staring at a recession even by the most optimistic estimates.

Consumers have started tightening their belts, and demand is expected to dip as they are forced to pick between personal and financial health, analysts said.

Consumer goods manufacturers like Hindustan Unilever Ltd., the Indian subsidiary of The Unilever Group; Marico Ltd.; and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. reported that the lockdown-related disruption and economic downturn hit revenues and warned of a bleak quarter ahead. Quarterly revenue of Godrej Consumer, which manufactures household insecticides and soaps, declined nearly 18% due to the disruption in the second half of March.

In contrast to its peers, Nestlé India Ltd. reported a revenue jump of 10.7% as consumers stocked up on instant food items like Maggi noodles and powdered milk.

The companies and experts said the full force of the impact will be apparent only in the results of the quarter ending June 30.

The government's internal assessment for a lockdown lasting until mid-May projected an output compression of 20%-25% in the consumer and retail sector, or 11% of GDP, during the quarter ended June 30, according to documents reviewed by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

As the lockdown is slowly being lifted in some parts of the country, manufacturers will have to quickly ramp up production after working at limited capacity with the disruption of supply chains and distribution.

"Once things open up, companies would have to ensure that there is a seamless supply of goods. Otherwise, we would have huge demand and no supply, which will lead to an increase in inflation," said Anil Talreja, partner and leader of consumer business at Deloitte India. "India is [so far doing] phenomenally well in keeping inflation rates under control. We don't want that to go out of control."

However, experts fear that demand is unlikely to recover to pre-lockdown levels anytime soon with Indian consumers finding it harder to navigate the financial impact compared to more developed economies in the Asia-Pacific.

In a March survey, 47% of Indian respondents were concerned about their financial preparedness in the face of the outbreak, compared to 36% of respondents in South Korea, according to Kantar.

Consumer sentiment deteriorated with every passing week of the lockdown, according to a survey by McKinsey & Co., which showed 49% of its respondents on April 10-13 were reducing spending compared to 45% of respondents polled a week earlier.

Nielsen India in April revised its growth outlook for fast-moving consumer goods, the fourth-largest sector in the Indian economy, in 2020 to between 5% and 6% from its forecast in January of 9% to 10% as volume growth dropped to 0.5% in March compared to 3.7% in the first two months of the year.

Additionally, any recovery could be short-lived due to economic uncertainty and fears of a second wave of infections.

Under the circumstances, pricing will become a key factor as customers will look for cheaper options with fewer impulse purchases, said Devangshu Dutta, CEO of consumer consultancy Third Eyesight.

Companies like The Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo Inc., which offer discretionary food and beverage products, and premium chocolate-makers may find it difficult to create a compelling reason for consumption as Indian consumers tighten their belts.

"For products such as premium chocolates, these categories will have to be redefined as affordable indulgence," said Soumya Mohanty, chief client officer for the South Asia insights division at Kantar.

Marico said it will focus on "consumer-advantaged pricing" and small packs, or sachets, in the near term due to the financial downturn and will focus on direct-to-customer delivery of grocery items.

Hygiene conscious

There has been a surge in demand for hand sanitizers as heightened hygiene awareness saw personal hygiene and household cleaning products replace discretionary spending. Nearly 19% of Indian respondents surveyed by Kantar said they bought hand sanitizers for the first time. The shift has been especially apparent in rural households, said Kantar's Mohanty.

Retail value of hand sanitizers from mid-February to mid-March surged 144% year over year, according to Nielsen. Average weekly e-commerce orders for hand sanitizers grew 1,425% in March compared to February.

Local manufacturers and other cosmetic producers seized on the increased demand and supply shortages to make hand sanitizers, which often retail for prices below branded products. Following the entrance of 152 new manufacturers, the market share for hand sanitizers of legacy manufacturers such as Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Hindustan Unilever and The Himalaya Drug Co.-owned Pure Hands reportedly fell to 39% in March from 85% in January and February, a Nielsen India researcher told Bloomberg Quint.

So far, sanitizers and cleaning products are within reach of many urban Indian households, but the adherence to hand washing may eventually decline and stabilize after the peak.

The growth opportunity is still immense for the established manufacturers as Indian consumers adapt to a new normal, but manufacturers may have to introduce smaller packaging strategies for rural households that rely on affordable sachets for most household products.

"Financial concern would become more important than personal health concern," said Mohanty. "I would expect it to increase the longer lockdown goes on."