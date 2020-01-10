India's villages may lead economic recovery, with some help from monsoon rains

India's recovery from the COVID-19 shock may be led by its rural economy, thanks to abundant rains this year that have helped increase farming activity and the government's push to increase employment in villages.

Rains during the Southwest Monsoon, or the summer rainy season, have been normal or in excess across 73% of the country, the India Meteorological Department said in a July 6 statement. The monsoon had covered the entire country by June 26, nearly two weeks before normal, and filled reservoirs, which encouraged farmers to bring more land under cultivation, according to sowing data from the government.

"Normal monsoon rains would ensure a robust kharif [summer] crop and result in increased farm income, which has a direct correlation with rural demand," Sandip Das, an independent agriculture and food security analyst, told S&P Global Market Intelligence in a phone interview. "Various data points indicate that a rural-led recovery has started and a normal monsoon will help this recovery catch momentum," he said.

India gets around 85% of its annual rains from the monsoon season and it is crucial to the agriculture sector, besides ensuring that enough water is available to cities and for hydroelectric generation. Normal seasonal rainfall boosts summer crops such as rice, pulses and cotton and ensures adequate moisture content in the soil for winter crops such as wheat and oilseeds, Das said.

A recovery in the rural economy will boost retail lending and stronger agricultural output can also help keep inflation in check by keeping food prices low, Das added.

India's economy faces its worst slump in four decades as the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disrupted businesses and several weeks of lockdown to slow its spread led to widespread job losses. The government has gradually removed restrictions on movement of people and allowed shops and factories to reopen in recent weeks. Many economists believe that the economy will contract this year before a possible rebound next year. The rural areas, with lower population density, may fare relatively better than major business hub cities that have borne the brunt of the disease so far.

Rural strength

The rural recovery has been "strong as anticipated," Nomura analysts Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera said in a July 1 note. In addition to the healthy monsoon outlook and better-than-normal farm activity, they pointed to better crop prices and availability of finance as supporting the rural economy. That helped sales, though production at tractor factories has been slow to ramp up and supply chain constraints may drag two-wheeler automakers, according to the note.

Good monsoon rains, however, are not the only driver of rural demand, as farmers also need to earn remunerative prices for their produce, said Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura. "Normal monsoons are a necessary but not a sufficient condition," she said, noting that a large part of the rural income now comes from non-farming activity, especially as rural workers are hired in the construction sector. "Non-agriculture activity also needs to pick up for the rural economy to perform better," she said.

That too may be happening as the government stepped up spending on a federal government program for rural employment for unskilled labor, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, or CMIE, a private sector company that collates local jobs data. The person-days employed under the program surged 53.8% on year in May and was up 37.2% in June, CMIE said in a July 4 note.

Of the 122 million jobs lost in India in April, a total of 91 million had been restored by June-end, mostly in the informal sector, according to CMIE. Farm-sector employment accelerated during the lockdown to touch a record 130 million in June, compared with an average of 111 million in the year that ended March 2020, CMIE said. An increase in agricultural employment during an economic crisis often indicates disguised unemployment, or underemployment, though this year is different as the higher farm activity also played a role, it said.

The nation's overall employment rate made a 'hairpin' shaped recovery, falling to 11% in June after surging to 23.5% in May, CMIE said. However, the jobless rate has inched higher in the last two weeks, an indication that the period of rapid recovery after a steep fall is over, it said.

India's unemployment rate was 8.9% in the week ended July 5, compared with less than 8% before the lockdown was imposed. The jobless rate had already been rising, averaging 7.6% in the year ended March 31, from a low of 4.6% two years ago, CMIE said in a July 7 note on its website.

The considerable decline in unemployment rates corresponds with the higher construction activity as that is one of the biggest job creators in India, Jefferies said. "But we take both these with a pinch of salt and continue to believe that pent-up demand [and] pre-monsoon activities played a role in the strong construction data," Jefferies said in a July 7 note.

Looking up

Still, an economic activity indicator by Jefferies showed a 2 percentage points improvement in each of the last five weeks, the research firm said. The JefData India Economic Activity Index, which tracks 20 high-frequency activity indicators, rose to 81% of the pre-COVID run rate in the week ended July 5, it said. Television advertising is now up to 125% of its February levels and customs collections, electricity consumption and railways freight movement have all improved, Jefferies said.

However, with India's tally of COVID-19 cases close to 850,000, the third highest in the world, web traffic on real estate, travel and hotel booking websites has stagnated, it said.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index, another gauge for activity, has also improved. It rose to 70.2 in the week-ended June 28, after dropping to 44 in end-April. The Japanese company started calculating the index in end-February, with a 100 base. The gauge shows "that while the resumption of business has continued in June, activity remains about 30 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that normalization is still far from complete," Nomura said.