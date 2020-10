A cyclist passes Macy's in Herald Square, Monday, March 23, 2020, in New York. Macy's stores nationwide are closed due to the coronavirus.

As the world gets to grips with COVID-19, corporations are grappling with an added challenge: How do you communicate the business impacts to frightened investors when the situation is rapidly changing and the ultimate course of the virus remains highly uncertain?

The corporate world faces its first official test on this front as earnings season kicks off — JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank by assets, reported quarterly results April 14. Although companies traditionally observe a quiet period ahead of earnings reports, investor relations professionals say now is no time to go silent.

"Management teams will likely face many questions that they have never been asked before as the investment community attempts to assess the current and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on their companies," Tony Rossi, senior vice president of Financial Profiles, a Los Angeles-based strategic communication firm, said in an emailed statement.

For its part, Wall Street's top regulator has encouraged transparency and communication with investors. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton urged investors to issue timely earnings reports and 8-K filings even if certain other quarterly reports like 10-Qs are delayed.

"Our investors and our markets thirst for information as a general matter. This is particularly the case in times of economic shock and uncertainty," Clayton said April 2. "Couple this fundamental premise with the reality that for COVID-19-related reasons issuers may not be able to file required quarter-end reports on time, and we have a challenge."

But companies must also walk a careful line in their communications ahead of earnings to avoid inadvertently sharing information about their results before the numbers are public. The SEC's enforcement division issued separate guidance warning public companies to be especially careful in their handling of material nonpublic information during the pandemic.

"In these dynamic circumstances, corporate insiders are regularly learning new material nonpublic information that may hold an even greater value than under normal circumstances," the co-directors of the SEC's enforcement division said in a statement. "This may particularly be the case if earnings reports or required SEC disclosure filings are delayed due to COVID-19."

Companies delaying results risk further frightening skittish shareholders. Victoria Sivrais, a partner at Chicago-based communications firm Clermont Partners, said during a webinar that investors today need "a lot of hand-holding" to help them understand the actions a company is taking to weather the current storm.

This means many companies are not observing the normal quiet periods where they avoid talking to investors and analysts while preparing their quarterly earnings, said Ted Allen, vice president of strategic communications at the National Investor Relations Institute.

"Given the scale of the crisis, since mid-March, what we're hearing from our members is many of them are continuing to take calls from investors and analysts just to be responsive and tell them what they can," Allen said in an interview.

Lynn Tyson, executive director of investor relations at Ford Motor Co., said the auto manufacturer is doing a lot of listening in calls with investors.

"There are a lot of people who are scared," Tyson said during a March 26 webinar on maintaining effective IR programs through the pandemic. "Actually listening to them and their concerns can help inform when we actually get ready for earnings."

Ford is set to report earnings April 28; the company disclosed preliminary results in a news release April 13, saying it expects a $600 million loss in first-quarter 2020 adjusted EBIT over the ongoing disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

The results may actually be beside the point for the first quarter. Allen said most investors and analysts know that whatever guidance companies have provided in the past is completely out the window. Instead, investors want to know about companies' contingency plans and whether the crisis has illuminated vulnerabilities that management was not previously aware of.

"At this point the actual number is relatively unimportant to investors because obviously it’s going to be terrible," Allen said. "It's more of a hand-holding relationship type role that IR is doing in just sort of telling investors what they know or what they can share and what management is doing to try to address the situation."

Sivrais urged companies to start shaping their investor relations programs to fit the "new normal" of the coronavirus world. Enhancing investor relations websites can help with shareholder outreach in the face of restricted travel and the inability to have in-person meetings. Good IR sites can also help potential new investors quickly familiarize themselves with a company's story.

She also encouraged companies to leverage communication channels beyond just the news release.

"What we've seen is companies are using their website, they're using social media channels, they're using video even if it's created in-house to have engagement with all of their stakeholders around the crisis that we find ourselves in," she said.