Illinois lawmakers face new pressure under Exelon's plan to retire 2 nukes

Steam escapes from Exelon Corp.'s nuclear plant in Byron, Ill. Illinois lawmakers are considering clean-energy legislation backed by Exelon to keep three unprofitable nuclear plants afloat.

Exelon Corp.'s announcement that it plans to shutter two uneconomic nuclear-fired power plants in Illinois next fall could pressure state lawmakers to find ways to provide extra compensation to the emissions-free generators in the face of wholesale power market rules aimed at blunting state subsidies for clean energy.

But the utility may face an uphill climb in securing taxpayer subsidies for the plants with its Chicago-based subsidiary, Commonwealth Edison Co., under increased scrutiny over an executive bribery scandal, analysts said.

Echoing a 2016 announcement for its Clinton and Quad Cities nuclear plants, which now receive zero-emission credit payments, Exelon said Aug. 27 that it plans to retire its 2,346-MW Byron and 1,805-MW Dresden nuclear power plants by September 2021 and November 2021, respectively.

Dresden is licensed to operate for another decade and Byron for another 20 years. However, Exelon said the two facilities are facing revenue shortfalls "in the hundreds of millions of dollars" due to wholesale market rules that allow fossil fuel-fired generators to underbid clean resources in the PJM Interconnection's capacity market.

The announcement comes a week after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a clean energy roadmap that threw cold water on the idea of pulling the state's utilities out of PJM's capacity market and further subsidizing nuclear units in Illinois in response to a directive from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. That directive came in the form of a December 2019 FERC order that instructed PJM to expand its minimum offer price rule, or MOPR, to all new and some existing state-subsidized resources seeking to bid into its capacity market to account for alleged price distortion caused by states' clean energy policies.

Exelon has been a vocal critic of the MOPR order, arguing that it will stymie states' efforts to achieve 100% carbon-free electric grids while requiring consumers to pay twice for unneeded carbon-emitting generation.

In its Aug. 27 news release, Exelon said current market pressures on its Illinois nuclear generators will be "further exacerbated" by the December 2019 FERC order. It further warned that in addition to precipitating the need to retire the Byron and Dresden plants, the order means Exelon's 2,313-MW LaSalle County and 2,384-MW Braidwood nuclear plants are also at "high risk for premature closure."

FERC declined to comment on Aug. 27.

Exelon is already receiving $235 million in annual payments from ratepayers through legislation passed in 2016 to support its 1,078-MW Clinton and 1,819-MW Quad Cities nuclear plants. The company did not cite a specific figure for how much it would need to continue operating the Byron and Dresden facilities.

"We recognize this comes as many of our communities are still recovering from the economic and public health impacts of the pandemic, and we will continue our dialogue with policymakers on ways to prevent these closures," Exelon President and CEO Chris Crane said. "To that end, we have opened our books to policymakers and will continue to do so for any lawmaker who wishes to judge the plants' profitability."

Exelon noted in its latest financial disclosure that PJM's last capacity auction, held in May 2018 for the 2021/2022 commitment period, failed to clear the largest volume of nuclear capacity ever, including all of Dresden and portions of Byron and Braidwood. While all of LaSalle's capacity cleared for the 2021/2022 commitment period, Exelon said it has become "increasingly concerned about the economic viability of this plant as well in a landscape where energy market prices remain depressed and energy market rules remain fatally flawed."

In a March compliance filing at FERC in the wake of the MOPR order, PJM proposed floor prices at a net avoidable cost rate of $697/ICAP MW-day for subsidized single-unit nuclear plants and $445/ICAP MW-day for subsidized dual-unit nuclear plants. For comparison, PJM proposed an $80/ICAP MW-day floor price for subsidized coal units. That filing is still pending before the commission.

New uncertainty

Analysts with Guggenheim Utilities Research noted that Pritzker's opposition to a PJM capacity market off-ramp called a fixed resource requirement alternative, or FRR, has injected fresh uncertainty into the level of support Exelon can expect to receive for its at-risk nuclear plants.

An Aug. 20 report released by the governor's office said that while the state's existing nuclear units are "integral" to achieving its goal of a 100% carbon-free electric grid by 2050, taxpayer and ratepayer financial support for the plants "cannot be a blank check."

The report noted that a proposed cost structure for the FRR option is based on PJM's 2018/2019 delivery year when the Braidwood, Byron, Dresden and LaSalle facilities all cleared at $215/MW-day, their highest clearing place over the last five years.

Nevertheless, the Guggenheim analysts said the 1,500 skilled jobs and health benefits associated with the Byron and Dresden plants could prove to be key drivers in moving lawmakers to reach a compromise. The Byron plant, for example, paid $36 million in local taxes in 2018, the highest property tax bill in the U.S. outside of New York, they noted.

Given the specter of a recently settled bribery case involving a ComEd executive and the COVID-19-driven recession, Morningstar analyst Andy Bischof said the state may be hard-pressed to pass targeted legislation on Exelon's desired timeline. "It's definitely going to be a challenge to push through support in the state in the amount of time Exelon is requiring," Bischof said in an interview.

The Illinois General Assembly is scheduled to meet for a six-day veto session in late November and early December before starting a new legislative session next year.

PJM spokeswoman Susan Buehler confirmed Aug. 27 that the grid operator has so far received one deactivation notice for Dresden with a target date of Nov. 1, 2021. That will begin a 90-day review process to assess the potential effects on PJM's transmission system, Buehler said.

"We will conduct the full analysis required to determine if there would be any effects on the grid that require transmission upgrades," Buehler said. "Our study would also determine whether there is sufficient time to complete any transmission upgrades required, and thus whether there is a reliability need for the resource beyond the proposed deactivation date."

Exelon noted in its Aug. 27 news release that Illinois is currently at roughly 85% progress toward meeting its 2025 emissions reduction goal under the Paris Agreement on climate change. If the four economically challenged plants were to retire, the state would backslide to just 20% of the way toward meeting that goal. Electricity sector emissions in Illinois would increase 70% as a result of the early retirements, Exelon said.