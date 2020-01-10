ICBC, 4 other major Chinese banks see market cap decline in Q2

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and four other Chinese banks saw declines in their market capitalization during the second quarter, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to wreak havoc on businesses and hit investor sentiment across the world.

ICBC retained the top spot on the list of 20 largest Asia-Pacific banks even as its market cap fell 5.03% to US$242.70 billion as of June 30. Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. saw the largest decline among banks on the list as its market cap dropped by 11.64% to US$54.82 billion, while China Construction Bank Corp., Industrial Bank Co. Ltd. and Bank of China Ltd. logged declines of 1.07%, 0.82% and 0.61%, respectively, during the quarter.

On the other hand, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co. Ltd., China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd., Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. recorded single-digit percentage increases during the quarter, while Ping An Bank Co. Ltd.'s market cap stayed flat at US$35.16 billion.

Meanwhile, National Australia Bank Ltd. and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. rejoined the list after recording increases in market capitalization of 20.25% and 9.71%, respectively, during the quarter. Both the banks did not make it to the list during the quarter ended March 31.

India's HDFC Bank Ltd. was the top gainer among the 20 largest banks, posting an increase of 23.82% in market capitalization to US$77.47 billion. The increase came as China's central bank boosted its stake in the Indian bank's parent company, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd., to 1.01%.