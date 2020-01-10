Hudson Pacific-Blackstone JV the fruit of yearslong dialogue

➤ Hudson Pacific's joint venture with Blackstone was not prompted by recent market dislocation, but was rather the result of a yearslong conversation between like-minded organizations.

➤ The pair plan to scale the studio real estate business, which they believe to be recession-proof.

Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. agreed to sell a 49% stake in its Hollywood, Calif., media portfolio — valued at $1.65 billion — to funds affiliated with The Blackstone Group Inc.

S&P Global Market Intelligence caught up with Alex Vouvalides, Hudson Pacific's COO and chief investment officer, to learn more about the unique transaction and the rationale behind it. What follows is an edited transcript of that conversation.

Alex Vouvalides, Hudson Pacific's COO and chief investment officer

Source: Hudson Pacific Properties

S&P Global Market Intelligence: To begin with the elephant in the room, did the market dislocation around the coronavirus have something to do with the timing of this deal?

Alex Vouvalides: We had been contemplating a deal like this for quite some time pre-pandemic. The studio business is one that we believe in and want to grow, and we thought bringing in a partner like Blackstone would help monetize some of the value creation that we've achieved over the 10 years-plus of ownership. We also saw it as an opportunity to align ourselves with a partner that believed in the sector as much as we do.

Were there other prospective partners?

There have been other interested investors over the years. Blackstone wasn't the only one, but we ultimately moved forward with them because of our long-standing relationship. We thought they were the best fit because of how they view the world and how they view the studio business.

We have a long history with Blackstone. We have another joint venture with them in Vancouver [Canada] that we entered in 2019 called Bentall Centre. Back in 2015, we acquired their Equity Office Properties portfolio, and we've acquired other properties from them like the Ferry Building and our current headquarters at 11601 Wilshire Boulevard.

Did Blackstone approach you, or was it the other way around?

Without going into details, I'll just say that we've had conversations about the space over the years, and their desire to be in it was evident. It was just a natural progression of things.

An aerial view of Hudson Pacific's Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood.

Source: Hudson Pacific Properties

I understand you and Blackstone plan to grow the studio business.

We believe in the space. The long-term supply-demand fundamentals from a real estate perspective are very favorable. There is strong demand for content right now with the rise of the streaming companies, and we believe that demand is only going to grow. Historically, content and the entertainment business has been resilient and somewhat recession proof.

Streaming is a relatively inexpensive form of entertainment. Look at the subscriber growth even now. The companies are all thriving and doing well, and they need places to film content. There is only a handful of facilities in each market that have facilities and services to satisfy that demand. And there is a lot of pent-up demand that will manifest once we come out the other side of COVID-19.

California has already received the green light to go back online, so we anticipate the stages resuming production in the near term. We think the business is going to take off.

Most of the real estate investment trusts are trading at discounts right now, including Hudson Pacific. Was closing that gap a motivating factor?

Again, we had contemplated doing something like this for some time, so it didn't have anything to do with the valuation gap. We just thought it was a good way to generate liquidity in the near term, solidify our balance sheet, and obtain ample capital to grow the business.

By the way, I think we got great value with the deal. And it does show how the private sector is valuing these assets.

The capitalization rate, estimated at around 5%, does seem attractive from Hudson Pacific's vantage, all things considered.

We were not going to do the deal unless we could achieve value we thought was in line with the real estate's intrinsic value, putting aside the current market conditions. We're very pleased with the outcome, and I think analysts received it favorably, too.

ICON at Sunset Bronson Studios, part of the joint venture.

Source: Hudson Pacific Properties

Beyond this deal, has Hudson Pacific's investment strategy changed at all as a result of the pandemic?

It's more or less the same. We believe in our markets. They are markets where people still want to live and where employers want to set up. Los Angeles is still the media capital of the world, and there are still healthy thriving, companies driving the San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Seattle and Vancouver markets.

Lastly, would you address market conditions, broadly, right now?

The slowdown in deal flow can be attributed largely to a slowdown in financing. When the virus first hit, there was a bit of a freeze on the banking side. Any time there's volatility and disruption, people take a pause. Unless you have to sell right now, you probably want to wait for market conditions to improve.

There are some deals starting to come to market, but they are generally stabilized core assets — which I think in this environment could be a good deal, with the right investor and the right cost of capital, because of credit conditions. But we're starting to see the markets re-open, and I think that's being driven by the fact that the debt markets are opening back up.