 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/how-to-trade-the-coronavirus-5-fund-managers-give-their-take-57331504 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

How to trade the coronavirus: 5 fund managers give their take

Infrastructure Issues: Tools to Dig Deep on Potential Risks

Street Talk Episode 68 - As many investors zig away from bank stocks, 2 vets in the space zag toward them

Street Talk Episode 66 - Community banks tap the debt markets while the getting is good

Street Talk Episode 67 - Veteran investor tabs Mick Mulvaney to help with latest financial stock-focused fund


How to trade the coronavirus: 5 fund managers give their take

U.S. equity markets suffered their worst five days since the 2008 financial crisis last week as fears mounted over the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak. While markets looked set to rebound on March 2, the outlook for stocks remains uncertain.

SNL Image

The S&P 500 has shed more than 12% over the last six trading sessions.

Source: AP Photo

Here is what five investment managers and advisers are suggesting to hold to weather the downturn.

UBS Global Wealth Management — Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer

— Prefer emerging markets to developed markets equities

Policies of containment in China have slowed the number of new cases being reported outside of the epicenter of the virus in Hubei province. Emerging market equities are now outperforming developed market stocks. "We expect this trend to continue and are overweight [emerging market] equities with a particular preference for China within emerging markets."

— Buy oversold sectors

While consumer discretionary stocks have tanked, UBS noted that housing data, steady labor markets and a drop in mortgage rates suggests consumers will help these stocks rebound. The bank also backs U.S. communication services as a defensive play if people are forced to stay at home to stop the contagion, which will benefit digital content providers.

— Pick long-term winners

"The virus outbreak is likely to accelerate some of the key secular trends driving markets in the coming decade." For UBS, this means looking at digital transformation stocks, such 5G, big data and artificial intelligence. "AI-based software and 5G-related semiconductor firms are likely to be key beneficiaries."

— Dividend paying and quality stocks

"The gap between dividend yields and bond yields in Europe is now close to a record high. We also view European bonds in the crossover zone between investment grade and high yield as potentially attractive."

— Diversify

"Portfolios which are poorly diversified, either by asset class or by geography, are likely to see a bumpier ride in the weeks to come than those that are well diversified."

Guggenheim Partners — Scott Minerd, global CIO

"We are trying to buy as many high-quality, longer-duration assets as possible at reasonable yields to help lengthen duration in the face of potentially lower rates, but 3% is becoming a difficult yield to reach. We are selectively adding to BB credits which we think are "money good" to certain accounts to enhance yield."

Guggenheim notes that credit spreads remain relatively tight but predicts that defaults will rise significantly, particularly in energy, airlines, retailing and hospitality.

"Eventually, we may have an opportunity to add more risk assets to our client portfolios as economic growth slows around the world and corporate borrowers default."

Wellington Management — Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, global investment and multi-asset strategist

"Investors [should] consider defensive positioning in liquid assets, including U.S. Treasurys and other high-quality fixed income, and reducing beta in the short term. Regions, sectors and companies with substantial revenue exposure to China will likely remain vulnerable (including Europe)."

BCA Research

"While the collapse in the S&P 500 grabbed financial headlines this week, small caps suffered a much worse fate. Such a move was in line with historical drivers. Small cap stocks underperform their larger brethren when the [Chicago Board of Options Exchange’s Volatility Index] rises. Additionally, small cap multiples contract relative to large cap ones when the yield curve is flattening.

"As a result, investors who want to bet on an exhaustion of the selling pressures caused by COVID-19 [the disease resulting from the coronavirus] should use small cap stocks as a vehicle to do so. A hedged trade of buying small cap and selling large cap should also benefit in the event of both a Fed interest rate cut and a tapering of new COVID-19 cases."

Robeco Asset Management — Jeroen Blokland, head of multi asset

"We are sticking with our multi-asset positioning for now: equities close to neutral, significant underweight high yield bonds and long U.S. duration."