How to trade the coronavirus: 5 fund managers give their take

U.S. equity markets suffered their worst five days since the 2008 financial crisis last week as fears mounted over the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak. While markets looked set to rebound on March 2, the outlook for stocks remains uncertain.

The S&P 500 has shed more than 12% over the last six trading sessions. Source: AP Photo

Here is what five investment managers and advisers are suggesting to hold to weather the downturn.

UBS Global Wealth Management — Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer

— Prefer emerging markets to developed markets equities

Policies of containment in China have slowed the number of new cases being reported outside of the epicenter of the virus in Hubei province. Emerging market equities are now outperforming developed market stocks. "We expect this trend to continue and are overweight [emerging market] equities with a particular preference for China within emerging markets."

— Buy oversold sectors

While consumer discretionary stocks have tanked, UBS noted that housing data, steady labor markets and a drop in mortgage rates suggests consumers will help these stocks rebound. The bank also backs U.S. communication services as a defensive play if people are forced to stay at home to stop the contagion, which will benefit digital content providers.

— Pick long-term winners

"The virus outbreak is likely to accelerate some of the key secular trends driving markets in the coming decade." For UBS, this means looking at digital transformation stocks, such 5G, big data and artificial intelligence. "AI-based software and 5G-related semiconductor firms are likely to be key beneficiaries."

— Dividend paying and quality stocks

"The gap between dividend yields and bond yields in Europe is now close to a record high. We also view European bonds in the crossover zone between investment grade and high yield as potentially attractive."

— Diversify

"Portfolios which are poorly diversified, either by asset class or by geography, are likely to see a bumpier ride in the weeks to come than those that are well diversified."

Guggenheim Partners — Scott Minerd, global CIO

"We are trying to buy as many high-quality, longer-duration assets as possible at reasonable yields to help lengthen duration in the face of potentially lower rates, but 3% is becoming a difficult yield to reach. We are selectively adding to BB credits which we think are "money good" to certain accounts to enhance yield."

Guggenheim notes that credit spreads remain relatively tight but predicts that defaults will rise significantly, particularly in energy, airlines, retailing and hospitality.

"Eventually, we may have an opportunity to add more risk assets to our client portfolios as economic growth slows around the world and corporate borrowers default."

Wellington Management — N anette Abuhoff Jacobson, global investment and multi-asset strategist

"Investors [should] consider defensive positioning in liquid assets, including U.S. Treasurys and other high-quality fixed income, and reducing beta in the short term. Regions, sectors and companies with substantial revenue exposure to China will likely remain vulnerable (including Europe)."

BCA Research

"While the collapse in the S&P 500 grabbed financial headlines this week, small caps suffered a much worse fate. Such a move was in line with historical drivers. Small cap stocks underperform their larger brethren when the [Chicago Board of Options Exchange’s Volatility Index] rises. Additionally, small cap multiples contract relative to large cap ones when the yield curve is flattening.

"As a result, investors who want to bet on an exhaustion of the selling pressures caused by COVID-19 [the disease resulting from the coronavirus] should use small cap stocks as a vehicle to do so. A hedged trade of buying small cap and selling large cap should also benefit in the event of both a Fed interest rate cut and a tapering of new COVID-19 cases."

Robeco Asset Management — Jeroen Blokland, head of multi asset

"We are sticking with our multi-asset positioning for now: equities close to neutral, significant underweight high yield bonds and long U.S. duration."