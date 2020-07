Healthcare companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange outperformed the local benchmark index as investors dived into defensive assets in a bid to escape the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on global financial markets.

That market trend could continue in the short term, according to some experts, even though a few healthcare segments such as generic-drug suppliers also face production disruptions due to the pandemic.

A custom index of 64 pharmaceutical, biotech, life science and health technology companies listed in Hong Kong stayed positive for most of the period between Jan. 1 and March 28, sliding into negative territory only for a while before ending almost flat March 27. In contrast, the benchmark Hang Seng Index tumbled about 17% over the same period, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"In the age of coronavirus, healthcare is not only reasonably defensive, but also could be one of the few sectors to benefit from the ongoing pandemic," said Brock Silvers, Hong Kong-based managing director of Adamas Asset Management.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 724,900 people around the world, with 34,000 deaths as of March 30, according to data from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

China had more than 82,000 cases and a little more than 3,000 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

Some experts believe the pandemic will drive the Chinese government to invest even further in building the healthcare industry.

"The No. 1 thing China is likely to invest in coming out of this tragedy will be upgrades to its capabilities in medicine," U.S.-based biotech investor Loncar Investments founder Brad Loncar said. "A lot of healthcare and biotech companies will benefit by helping to make it happen, and that is being reflected in stock prices."

Some experts agree. Recent guidance from China's National Health Commission pointed to the unique advantages of certain businesses such as online health services and drug distribution services, said Leo Xiong, analyst at multi-asset investment platform eToro.

"I believe that this is an indication that the Chinese government will increase financial investment in the healthcare sector," Xiong said.

He said that as the COVID-19 situation in China eases and the local labor force resumes work, many investors are beginning to view the Chinese market as a safe haven for assets. "Because of this, mainland companies in the Hong Kong stock market will become more attractive, particularly those involved in healthcare," Xiong said.

Of the 64 companies included in the index, 62 are based in Hong Kong or in the mainland.

Race for a cure

Some of the enthusiasm for healthcare stocks is also based on hopes that a few companies could benefit from the pandemic, either by developing medicines for COVID-19 or through providing other services and supplies.

"According to some medical experts, the outbreaks in Europe and the United States will likely last for two to three months. During this time, China's medical sector will continue to thrive," said Xiong, noting that vaccine research and healthcare platforms could continue to see stock gains over that period.

Shares of Tianjin, China-based vaccine developer CanSino Biologics Inc., for instance, soared after it announced a collaboration with central government-owned Academy of Military Medical Sciences to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The drugmaker, which previously won approval to manufacture an Ebola vaccine for the country's medical stockpiles, recently won the go-ahead to test the potential vaccine on humans.

CanSino shares have nearly doubled since Jan. 1 and closed at HK$117 on March 27.

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. and Hangzhou, China-based Ascletis Pharma Inc., have also been pursuing COVID-19 therapies. Junshi is negotiating with regulators in China, the U.S. and Europe and hopes to apply for clinical trials in three months, it told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Meanwhile, Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. and Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. are exploring using existing drugs for COVID-19.

While the long-term solution for the outbreak is likely to be a vaccine, that could take up to 12 months to be approved and any progress on this front is unlikely to affect this year's revenue or profit outlook for these companies, Jay Lee, a Hong Kong-based analyst at investment research company Morningstar, said.

Loncar also believes that the pursuit of COVID-19 medicines is risky and that most companies will not succeed or make any money from the attempt.

Moreover, Hong Kong-listed entities face stiff competition from overseas drugmakers such as Johnson & Johnson and Gilead Sciences Inc., which are racing to discover an effective treatment for the virus as well.

Short-term gains?

The pandemic has also affected some sections of the sector negatively. For instance, hospital visits by patients in China dropped during the quarter as concerns grew about cross-infections and sales of injectable drugs have also been hit, Lee said.

A decline in company earnings due to factory shutdowns and reduced output in the first quarter can also be expected, Lee added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is also mulling moving away from its heavy dependence on China for raw drug material supplies, said Adamas Asset Management's Silvers.

Small healthcare businesses could also struggle to survive amid slowing economic growth, lower profitability and high funding costs and could drive a strong consolidation trend across the board, said Caroline Yu Maurer, head of Greater China equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

"This trend should play favorably for industry leaders over the longer term and lead to a faster adoption of digitization, and higher demand for healthcare devices from hospitals to households," she added.