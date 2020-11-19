Hong Kong-listed Genscript Biotech ready to ramp up supply of coronavirus tests

➤ Hong Kong-listed Genscript Biotech Corp., which makes a key part of the coronavirus test, is considering increasing production as the 2019 novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV, continues to spread in China and other parts of the world.

➤ Machines to deploy the test kits, however, are only available at some hospitals in China, posing challenges to a quick diagnosis.

➤ Genscript is exploring other devices to enable faster detection of coronavirus cases.

Genscript, based in Nanjing, China, manufactures the key component of the coronavirus test kit — the primer and probe set. This part of the test detects and flags the presence of the virus in a patient's sample, with the aid of catalyzing and stabilizing agents. The company has the capacity to produce up to 1 million primer and probe sets per day.

The new virus outbreak, initially reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, has affected over 31,000 people in the country and taken more than 630 lives as of Feb. 6. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global public health emergency Jan. 31.

While drugmakers including Johnson & Johnson and Gilead Sciences Inc. are working to develop treatments for 2019-nCoV , some companies closer to the front lines are focusing on detecting the virus more quickly.

Li Hong, Genscript's director of research and development, spoke to S&P Global Market Intelligence about the mechanics of the test and the challenges of making quick and accurate diagnoses.

This is an edited transcript of the interview.

S&P Global Market Intelligence: How does the test work?

Li Hong: Detecting a virus in patient samples is similar to facial recognition. The test converts virus RNA into DNA and looks for that portion of the DNA that is unique to the virus, which should stay stable even if the virus mutates.

The primer searches for the virus' unique genetic information in the sample and magnifies that information by rapidly making millions, and even billions of copies of the DNA. This process is also known as the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, which can currently only be performed on DNA.

The probe is like a lighthouse — it catches the "signal" of the DNA and indicates whether a patient carries the virus.

Do you anticipate any shortage in testing kits in light of the continuing virus outbreak in China?

I cannot speak for nationwide supplies, but output has been somewhat affected because some manufacturers failed to meet certain standards.

Currently, our production is quite tight. But as more workers return from their break, our production capability will also improve. Right now, we are able to supply primer and probe sets to carry out more than 1 million tests per day.

We are also prepared to produce more sets if needed and can increase our capacity anywhere from another 30% to 100%.

Have there been any challenges in deploying the kits?

The test needs to be performed on a machine called qPCR, which is used to amplify and detect DNA. However, some smaller hospitals in China may not have the machine and it is tough for them to purchase the machines quickly. We have had situations where we sent the tests to hospitals, but they did not have the machines.

So I think we need to develop an easier test, just like a test for pregnancy, for example. Genscript is already working on this, but we do not have a schedule yet for when it will be ready for the market.

So far, we have not had any reports of any issues with the test kits from clients.