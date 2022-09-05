High-yield monthly: Issuance holds at a trickle as refinancing spigots run dry

Treacherous market conditions and fading scope for refinancing have resulted in the slowest pace of high-yield issuance for the first third of a year since the Global Financial Crisis, including a 14-year low in April volume, according to LCD.

April's slim $10.9 billion total — following an even lower $10 billion total in March — left volume at $54.3 billion through the first four months this year, down 73% versus the record-paced $198 billion over the same span in 2021. It marked the slowest start for the high-yield primary market since 2009, and it reflected the lowest April total since 2008, when the shock collapse of Bear Stearns in the first quarter than year sounded alarms for the greater crisis to come.

The dramatic variances year over year — including record April volume in 2021, at $49.2 billion — primarily stem from the collapse of refinancing activity as yields soar, and after proactive issuer efforts through the pandemic period to push out maturity curves. The gross volume of refinancing-driven deals slumped to $24.5 billion for the first four months, down more than 83% from record volumes for the same span last year, and a low since 2009.

Last year, refinancing accounted for more than 60% of that record April total, and roughly 79% of first quarter issuance. This year, refinancing accounted for less than 15% of the April total — a low share for any month since January 2016 — and 53% of first-quarter volume.

Diving deeper, the year-to-date share for the refinancing carve-out, at just 45%, is running below all annual levels since refinancing accounted for 42% in 2008, and 29% in 2007. The high-water mark for refinancing activity was in 2020, at 67.7% of the full-year total, narrowly ahead of the prior peak at 67.4% in 2019. Refinancing-driven deals made up nearly 63% of 2021's total, still substantially above the average share at about 55% from 2005-2021.

Paramount among the drivers of the lower refinancing levels is the rapid rise in absolute costs. The average yield at issuance for April's new offerings swelled to a three-year high at 7.28%, up 32 bps from March, and versus an all-time low at 4.99% in September 2021, a month capped by the Fed's unambiguous rhetorical pivot to hawkish policy for the quarters to come, and presaging the half-point rate hike announced on May 4.

Oil & gas credits accounted for the lion's share of the scant refinancing activity in April, as issuers refinanced existing term debt against a backdrop of firm energy prices. More than 25% of April’s new-issue volume flowed from the O&G credits, marking the sector's largest percentage of the total for a single month since October 2018.

Other sectors to watch include Computers & Electronics and Entertainment & Leisure, each of which accounts for nearly 11% of 2022 year-to-date volume, despite shutouts for both sectors in April. Those year-to-date shares remain ahead of all annual percentages for the sectors since the GFC. (Entertainment & Leisure accounted for 4.1% of 2021 supply, an all-time annual high.)

As refinancing activity dwindles, the shares for other use-of-proceeds carveouts are spiking. Issuance backing LBO and M&A transactions accounted for 54% of the April volume, for a third sequential increase since January, and the highest share for any month since January 2016. Carvana Co.'s upsized $3.275 billion placement on April 27 added considerable heft to that latest total.

While still a small section of the pie historically, deals backing share repurchases accounted for 3.7% of April’s total, and nearly 5% of year-to-date volume, the latter level so far running ahead of all annual shares for recapitalization purposes since LCD started tracking the metric in 2005. Issuance supporting general corporate purposes increased to 28% of April's small sample size, a high since November 2021.

Shifting volume distributions notwithstanding, the lurching downshift in the overall issuance pace has desks tempering their expectations for what is possible over the balance of the year. Credit strategists at Barclays on April 22 revised projections for full-year high-yield bond supply sharply lower to $240-260 billion, from its previous estimates in the $400-420 billion range. Earlier, BofA Global Research on March 25 lowered estimated 2022 volume to $340 billion, from $425 billion.

The variable-rate loan class remained the center of gravity for the leveraged finance markets ahead of the Fed's half-point rate hike on May 4. There were no secured bond placements in April, after just $1.1 billion of such prints in March. At the same time, April’s leveraged loan volume climbed to $35.5 billion, more than double the figure recorded for the asset class in March.

For the first four months, high-yield accounted for 26.6% of all leveraged finance volume, a precipitous decline from annual shares at 43% in 2021, and roughly 60% in 2020.

Bond issuers are feeling the pinch of higher rates up and down the ratings ladder. The average new-issue yield for BB paper reached 6.46% in April, up nearly a percentage point from 5.52% in March, and a high since the onset of the pandemic. More than half of the dollar issuance volumes in both March and April were via BB issues, after January and February issuance was weighted more to single-B paper.

April extended this year's ungainly rush to the exits for high-yield investors. With negative readings in 14 of the 17 weeks so far in 2022, the year-to-date net outflow from U.S. high-yield retail funds deepened to $27.1 billion through April 27, more than double the $13.03 billion of outflows for the full year in 2021, and versus inflows of $38.3 billion in 2020.

As long Treasury yields hit new multi-year highs, the average bid for LCD's 15-bond flow-name sample of liquid high-yield issues declined 145 bps for the week to April 28, to 92.00% of par, from 93.45 a week earlier, and 96.53 at the reading on March 31. The month-end level — down nearly 12 percentage points since the start of the year — marks a low for LCD's sample since the early-pandemic assessment on March 26, 2020.

At the broader index level, market pressures drove the price for the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index to a new low since May 2020. The 93.64 closing price on April 28 extended a decline from 103.93 at the start of the year, and a high last year at 106.37, recorded on Feb. 11, 2021. The index's 6.71% yield to worst on April 28 — a new high since June 2020 — reflected an increase of 248 bps year-to-date. Notably, the T+365 option-adjusted spread, while wider by 66 bps year-to-date, was still below the 2022 peak at T+400, recorded on March 15 as the FOMC convened to trigger its first rate hike since 2018.

Losses mounted through April, though they remain deeper for high-grade bonds. The S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index carried a total-return loss of 8.22% in the first four months of 2022, versus negative 11.4% for the S&P U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index. The 2022 performance was only slightly less severe than the 8.92% loss for the high-yield index over the pandemic-battered first four months of 2020.