High-grade monthly: March issuance spikes to $231B as rate shocks stoke urgency

High-grade issuers kept their foot on the gas into quarter-end, as borrowers careen through heavy headwinds from rate volatility, spread pressures, evidence of slowing earnings growth, and Ukraine-related market uncertainty. Issuance totaled $35 billion for the last four sessions of March, capping the volatile month's total at a staggering $231 billion, when excluding sovereign, agency, supranational, and hybrid-structure deals — including preferred stock and convertible notes — from the count.

That total supplanted March 2021's $192 billion for the fourth spot all-time for any calendar month, and it was very near the current third-place total of $235 billion, recorded in May 2020. The only higher totals also fell in the early pandemic months of April 2020 (a record $276 billion) and March 2020 ($261 billion). Notably, syndicate forecasts for the month generally started south of $150 billion.

While the lowest borrowing costs are now well in the rear view for issuers, the rapid rise in rates in the first quarter is stoking as much urgency to come to market as when rates were at their lowest ebb. The 3.58% average yield at issuance for deals completed in March was up from 3.25% in February, 2.65% in January, and 2.30% in December. The latest level — which compares with a pandemic-era low at 1.71% in January 2021, and 2.23% in March 2021 — moved above the prior pandemic-era peak of 3.56% in March 2020. The last time new-issue yields were higher was in June 2019, LCD data show.

March's full-month dollar volume was weighted roughly 61% to deals completed by March 15, when the FOMC met to announce the first hike in its target rate since 2018. Still, the roughly $90 billion priced over the second half of March was alone more than the $79 billion issuers completed for all of February. The late kick propelled first-quarter issuance volume to $449 billion, up roughly 6.5% year over year, and good for the third highest quarterly total on record, trailing only the totals for the first two quarters of 2020.

Banks and financial-sector issuers remain especially proactive in locking in rates, even after record issuance volumes in 2021. Financial-sector issuance of $234 billon in the first quarter outstripped the $215 billion of non-financial issuance, which flips the typical dynamic. Financial-sector issuance accounted for only about 41% of total volume in 2021, which itself was high by historical standards, relative to about 30% in 2020, and 35% in 2019, LCD data show.

Meanwhile, non-financial issuers are confronting a rapidly narrowing scope for compelling refinancing plays. Deals explicitly backing refinancing efforts slipped to $96 billion in the first quarter — or 21% of total issuance — down from $139 billion in the first quarter of 2021, when refinancing accounted for one-third of total issuance.

Looking ahead, issuance is expected to continue above historical norms, as issuers pull forward their funding plans to stay ahead of the rate hawks at the Fed. Syndicate estimates for April, per a survey conducted by Mischler Financial's Ron Quigley, range from $90-140 billion, for a midpoint average of $112 billion. For reference, April issuance, under LCD criteria, totaled $109 billion in 2021, which trailed only the pandemic-era apex in 2020 among April totals. The pre-pandemic peak for the typically subdued month was $99 billion, in 2018.

Credit strategists at BofA forecast a sharp deceleration in issuance in April, to $90-100 billion. They recently cited April's status as a seasonally slower month for issuance in the face of Q1 earnings-related issuance blackouts, and lower prospects for absolute volume after issuers likely pulled forward activity into the December-March period. "That should now subtract from issuance needs in April and possibly later in the year," the analysts noted in a March 30 research note, adding that supply may not be the negative factor for spreads that it was in March, when gross issuance outstripped maturities and redemptions by a hefty $135.5 billion through March 30.

For wounded investors, a late-month rally for credit provided only partial relief from the battering they received over the first 10 weeks of the year. The total return for the S&P U.S. Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index was negative 7% for the first quarter, reflecting 24 bps of net spread widening and 121 bps of higher yield for the index since the start of the year. (The T+116 spread on March 31 was down from T+138 on March 14, a high since July 2020.) The index underperformed against a 4.8% loss for S&P's broad high-yield index, and a roughly flat return for the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

The acceleration in losses in the first quarter followed on a roughly 1% loss for the index last year, potentially setting the stage for the first back-to-back annual losses for the S&P index for data since 1994.

Checking in on one of the first long-bond prints of the year, the Blackstone Holdings Finance 3.20% bonds due 2052 — placed on Jan. 3 at 99.71% of par to yield T+120 — were down more than 17 handles in price terms at the Q1 lows, at 82.6% of par on March 14, when the yield stood more than one percentage point above the coupon rate, at 4.23%, trade data show. The spread reached a high at T+175 that day. By March 31, the issuer had only partially recovered to trade at 86.4% of par to yield 3.98%, or T+152.