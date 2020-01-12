 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/hannover-re-raises-nonlife-underwriting-profit-target-as-prices-rise-60843538 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Hannover Re raises nonlife underwriting profit target as prices rise

Infrastructure Issues: Tools to Dig Deep on Potential Risks

Part Two IFRS 9 Blog Series: The Need to Upgrade Analytical Tools

2018 US Property Casualty Insurance Market Report

Fintech

Fintech Funding Flows To Insurtech In February


Hannover Re raises nonlife underwriting profit target as prices rise

Hannover Re is targeting a nonlife combined ratio of 96% or better for the three-year period from 2021 to 2023, compared to its current target of 97%.

The combined ratio is a key measure of nonlife underwriting profitability, with lower numbers indicating greater profitability.

The company announced the change at its 2020 investor day Oct. 21, while maintaining its targets of a return on equity of 900 basis points above the risk-free rate and a solvency ratio of 200%. Hannover Re did not provide earnings guidance or indications of third-quarter performance at the investor day.

Speaking at the investor day, CEO Jean-Jacques Henchoz said the revised combined ratio target "takes account of the improving market conditions." Executive board member Sven Althoff further explained that Hannover Re was "fairly optimistic that 2021 will be a good improvement over 2020 when it comes to rate momentum and terms and conditions in general."

Reinsurance prices are expected to rise at the Jan. 1, 2021, reinsurance renewals, when roughly half of the world's reinsurance business renews, in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent spate of natural and man-made catastrophes.

However, asked by an analyst why the combined ratio improvement was not greater, Althoff said price increases would not translate directly into a lower combined ratio. This is in part because the losses that triggered the rate rises would prompt an increase in loss ratio assumptions, "eating some of the rate increase you are going to earn."

He added that just as reinsurance rates are rising, so too are prices for the retrocession reinsurers buy to protect themselves, "and we are a significant buyer of retrocessional coverage, so this is also somewhat diluting the positive price impact we will achieve for our incoming business."

While acknowledging that predicting future performance was "crystal ball gazing," Althoff said the company was "comfortable" with the 96% target and "we are optimistic that we will meet this target."

Henchoz said a 1-percentage-point combined ratio improvement across Hannover Re's global nonlife portfolio "is not an easy endeavor" and that there were still regions under competitive pressure, "so it is not going to be a walk in the park." He said the outcome of the January renewals was still uncertain despite optimism for rate increases, but that this would give the company "a very good hint whether our expectation becomes reality and to what extent price corrections will occur across the board, as we hope."

Hannover Re also outlined its strategy for the 2021 to 2023 period, which Henchoz said would involve building on the company's existing strengths rather than an overhaul. "We are not changing gears here, and you are going to see the Hannover Re you know in the next few years and we are going to bring these strengths further," he said.

The company outlined key areas for increased management focus and investment, including customer relationships, growth in the Asia-Pacific region and innovation. Hannover Re is targeting gross written premium of about €6.5 billion across nonlife and life and health business from the Asia-Pacific region in 2023, up from the 2019 level of €4.55 billion.

Henchoz said Hannover Re would "shift a little bit the resources allocated to the Asia-Pacific region" and that the company aimed to "build a strong team without adding locations."

As part of the focus on innovation, Henchoz said Hannover Re wanted to partner with financial technology firms. He said the company did not want to build "huge infrastructure" to do this, but "we want to establish strong partnerships with some of the new entrants."

He said that although the opportunity in fintech partnerships was difficult to quantify, "the potential is significant and I very much hope that in the next two to three years we will have ... at least a material portion of our earnings coming from such partnerships."