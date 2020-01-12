Hannover Re raises nonlife underwriting profit target as prices rise

Hannover Re is targeting a nonlife combined ratio of 96% or better for the three-year period from 2021 to 2023, compared to its current target of 97%.

The combined ratio is a key measure of nonlife underwriting profitability, with lower numbers indicating greater profitability.

The company announced the change at its 2020 investor day Oct. 21, while maintaining its targets of a return on equity of 900 basis points above the risk-free rate and a solvency ratio of 200%. Hannover Re did not provide earnings guidance or indications of third-quarter performance at the investor day.

Speaking at the investor day, CEO Jean-Jacques Henchoz said the revised combined ratio target "takes account of the improving market conditions." Executive board member Sven Althoff further explained that Hannover Re was "fairly optimistic that 2021 will be a good improvement over 2020 when it comes to rate momentum and terms and conditions in general."

Reinsurance prices are expected to rise at the Jan. 1, 2021, reinsurance renewals, when roughly half of the world's reinsurance business renews, in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent spate of natural and man-made catastrophes.

However, asked by an analyst why the combined ratio improvement was not greater, Althoff said price increases would not translate directly into a lower combined ratio. This is in part because the losses that triggered the rate rises would prompt an increase in loss ratio assumptions, "eating some of the rate increase you are going to earn."

He added that just as reinsurance rates are rising, so too are prices for the retrocession reinsurers buy to protect themselves, "and we are a significant buyer of retrocessional coverage, so this is also somewhat diluting the positive price impact we will achieve for our incoming business."

While acknowledging that predicting future performance was "crystal ball gazing," Althoff said the company was "comfortable" with the 96% target and "we are optimistic that we will meet this target."

Henchoz said a 1-percentage-point combined ratio improvement across Hannover Re's global nonlife portfolio "is not an easy endeavor" and that there were still regions under competitive pressure, "so it is not going to be a walk in the park." He said the outcome of the January renewals was still uncertain despite optimism for rate increases, but that this would give the company "a very good hint whether our expectation becomes reality and to what extent price corrections will occur across the board, as we hope."

Hannover Re also outlined its strategy for the 2021 to 2023 period, which Henchoz said would involve building on the company's existing strengths rather than an overhaul. "We are not changing gears here, and you are going to see the Hannover Re you know in the next few years and we are going to bring these strengths further," he said.

The company outlined key areas for increased management focus and investment, including customer relationships, growth in the Asia-Pacific region and innovation. Hannover Re is targeting gross written premium of about €6.5 billion across nonlife and life and health business from the Asia-Pacific region in 2023, up from the 2019 level of €4.55 billion.

Henchoz said Hannover Re would "shift a little bit the resources allocated to the Asia-Pacific region" and that the company aimed to "build a strong team without adding locations."

As part of the focus on innovation, Henchoz said Hannover Re wanted to partner with financial technology firms. He said the company did not want to build "huge infrastructure" to do this, but "we want to establish strong partnerships with some of the new entrants."

He said that although the opportunity in fintech partnerships was difficult to quantify, "the potential is significant and I very much hope that in the next two to three years we will have ... at least a material portion of our earnings coming from such partnerships."