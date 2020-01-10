Growth and momentum strategies led S&P 500 gains in July

Trading strategies focusing on Momentum and Growth delivered once again in July as investors in the S&P 500 continued to coalesce around the same mega-cap technology stocks.

The S&P 500 Momentum index was the best performing of its factor indices in July, rising 7.8%, while S&P 500 Growth delivered the third-best returns at 6.9%. The main S&P 500 index rose 5.5% in the month.

The strength in performance is a continuation of a trend. In the first seven months of 2020 Growth was the best-performing strategy, returning 14.7%, ahead of Momentum at 12.3%. Both have benefited from the continuing good performance of the four largest technology stocks, which make up 19.3% of the large-cap index.

IT companies accounted for 39.5% of the stocks in the Growth factor in July, ahead of consumer discretionary — 15% — which is dominated by Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon and Facebook Inc. combine to make up 30.9% of the Growth factor. In July the share prices of the four companies grew by 16.5%, 0.7%, 14.7% and 11.7% respectively.

"The big tech names continue to do well and grow. The tech sector as a whole was middle of the pack this month for the S&P 500 but solid earnings from Apple in particular gave it a boost at the end of the month. Rates also continue to decline, which usually bodes well for Growth names," Chris Bennett, director of index investment strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in an email.

It was also a good month for the S&P Low Volatility index, which returned 7.3% as stock-market swings remained historically elevated. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX, averaged 26.8 in July, down from 31.1 in June, but well above the 16.6 it averaged in January and February before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.

"For low vol, periods of increased volatility actually have - historically - been when it outperforms," Bennett said. "Volatility is usually both negatively correlated to returns and persistent, meaning that things that were low vol a year ago tend to remain low vol, and by remaining low vol during bumpy periods they lose less than the broad market. That benefit compounds over time."

Enhanced Value was the only one of S&P Dow Jones Indices' 11 factor indices to generate negative returns in July, with a 0.6% decline. It has been a miserable year for the index, which tracks companies with attractive valuations based on value scores calculated by book value-to-price, earnings-to-price, and sales-to-price. The index is down 28.2% year-to-date and is the only factor to have given negative annualized returns over a three-year period at negative 4.7%. By contrast, Growth has returned 16.7% in that time.

There are only three factors to have achieved positive returns so far in 2020: Growth, Momentum, and Quality. The main S&P 500 index was 1.3% higher in the year through the end of July.