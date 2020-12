U.S. retail food price growth moderated in November from coronavirus-induced spikes earlier in the year, while grocers also saw a slight boost in profit margins amid declines in wholesale prices for eggs for fresh use and beef.

The "final demand food" subindex of the producer price index, or PPI, rose 1.2% in November, less than October's 2.0%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS. The subindex represents the prices that retailers pay to stock their shelves.

The "food at home" index of the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 3.6% over the same period, its lowest level since April when the coronavirus crisis started to show its effects on consumer prices. The subindex represents prices paid by consumers at retailers, according to BLS.

Analysts use the difference between the two metrics to determine the state of grocers' margins, subtracting the growth rate of the PPI subindex from the growth rate of the CPI index. When the result is positive, grocers' margins are more likely to expand.

In November, the difference was positive by 2.4 percentage points, wider than the 2.0 percentage points in October, according to an analysis by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Wholesale prices for eggs for fresh use fell 15.1% for the month, marking a reversal from the significant jump of 54.3% in its prices in October. Prices for beef and veal plunged 8.1% while processed turkeys dipped 3.8%. Meanwhile, producer prices for oilseeds, grains and milled rice all recorded an increase. Consumer prices for meats, poultry, fish and eggs rose 5.9% while dairy and related products increased 3.6%

Food companies and grocers expect elevated food demand to remain for the foreseeable future as the coronavirus pandemic continues to fuel at-home food consumption.

Canned-soup maker Campbell Soup Co. on Dec. 9 reported that it saw a significant increase in customers, mostly from the younger demographics, during its first quarter of fiscal 2021 as a result of changes in consumer behavior and trends brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you look at kind of the macro trends that we point to, they recognize like we do, this kind of infusion of millions of new households that are now cooking at home, that are building confidence in that area, becoming more efficient and looking for meal solutions, has become very, very prevalent," Campbell Soup CEO Mark Clouse said during a post-earnings call with analysts.

Meat producer Tyson Foods Inc. also expects worldwide demand for food to continue to increase albeit with a potential shift among sale channels and the likelihood of disruptions.

Notable food deals during the month to Dec. 11 included New York-based investment firm Elliott Management Corp.'s nonbinding proposal to buy Swiss baking company Aryzta AG for $868 million.

Salmon farming company Midt-Norsk Havbruk AS on Nov. 23 agreed to acquire 12.8% stake in Norway Royal Salmon AS for $134 million. Food company The J. M. Smucker Co. on Dec. 3 announced it will sell its Natural Balance pet food brand to private equity firm Nexus Capital Management LP for about $50 million.

Additionally, McCormick & Company Inc. on Nov. 30 completed its acquisition of hot-sauce brand The Cholula Food Company Inc. from private equity company L Catterton Partners.

On Dec. 9, food-delivery company DoorDash Inc. made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, opening at $182 per share. The San Francisco-based company's IPO comes at a time when the food delivery market is growing as the pandemic forced people to stay at home and order food online.