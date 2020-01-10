 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/greek-finance-minister-bullish-on-prospects-for-a-2021-economic-rebound-59460257 content
Greek finance minister bullish on prospects for a 2021 economic rebound

Greek finance minister bullish on prospects for a 2021 economic rebound

The Greek economy is on track for a "strong rebound" in 2021, although public debt will inevitably spike this year, Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras said.

Greek GDP is set to shrink 9.0% this year, according to a European Union forecast published in July, a revision from the 9.7% contraction forecast two months earlier. The EU estimates Greek GDP growth of 6.0% in 2021, down from an earlier prediction of 7.9%.

The recession would have been "much worse" had it not been for the policy responses of both the Greek government and European authorities to the coronavirus pandemic, Staikouras said, speaking during an online event organized by the Hellenic Bankers Association, U.K., on July 15.

Greece took measures to contain the spread of the virus relatively early on, shutting schools March 10 before imposing strict measures on movement March 23.

Greece suffered from considerably fewer deaths and infections than other countries in Southern Europe, with 193 fatalities and 3,939 cases confirmed up to July 16, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The Greek government put in a place a €2 billion loan guarantee scheme in early April to encourage banks to lend to businesses impacted by the pandemic.

A positive signal for the economy is the increase in bank deposits in recent months, Staikouras said. Deposits from households and from private, nonprofit institutions increased by €1.55 billion in May compared with April.

However, tourism is likely to be hit by the pandemic this summer, Staikouras said.

Greece is heavily reliant on tourism, which contributes some 20.8% of Greek GDP, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Greece will focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure around key tourist hotspots, and will provide support and incentives to businesses in the tourism industry as part of its strategy for boosting economic growth, Staikouras said.