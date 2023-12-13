Goldman Sachs tops ranking of private equity fund placement agents

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is the most active private equity placement agent globally so far in 2023 and also ranks first in terms of the aggregate value of funds closed.

The firm participated in 19 private fund closes between Jan. 1 and Dec. 5 and recorded the largest aggregate fund close value, at $84.6 billion, according to data from Preqin Pro.

In 2022, the firm ranked seventh in terms of the number of funds placed.

Evercore Inc., which ranked second in 2022, has retained its position and is a placement agent on 16 funds thus far in 2023. The firm booked an aggregate fund close value of $47.5 billion as of Dec. 5, up more than 83% from the $25.94 billion it recorded about the same time a year ago.

Eighteen placement agents were tied with four funds each that closed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 5.

Notable is St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Raymond James Financial Inc. with four funds that represented an aggregate fund close value of $60.92 billion, the second highest among all placement agents in the covered period.