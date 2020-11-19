Goldman Sachs says buy IT, industrial, utilities stocks as S&P 500 nears record

Investors should weight their portfolios with more IT, industrial and utilities stocks and with less health care, real estate, energy, and materials stocks, equity analysts with Goldman Sachs recommended Aug. 12.

While optimism of a coronavirus vaccine has buoyed the S&P 500 to near-record highs, investors are expected to continue to favor stocks "perceived to be most insulated from the potential risks to the U.S. economic recovery," they said.

"The near-term uncertainties around the U.S. outlook and the risk of longer-term economic consequences should continue to favor stocks with strong secular growth prospects and "quality" characteristics, such as strong balance sheets and stable earnings growth," Arjun Menon, Goldman Sachs' vice president of equity strategy, and his team wrote in a note. "Stocks with solid long-term growth prospects and strong balance sheets have generally been the strongest performers in 2020."

Mega-cap tech stocks have largely supported the ongoing rally in U.S. equities, with the IT sector increasing roughly 25% on the year, compared to about 5% for the S&P 500.

Goldman Sachs maintained its "overweight" recommendation for the sector, pointing to IT stocks having the strongest balance sheets of any sector.

"During periods of growth uncertainty, such as during the March sell-off, the sector is generally supported by its quality attributes, including strong balance sheets and high profit margins, as well as the resilience of its earnings," the team wrote.

Utilities dividend yield

Industrials, the analysts wrote, are now recommended overweight due to expected positive earnings revisions and potential infrastructure spending. They recommended utilities stocks due to the sector’s dividend yield, which is now 3.2%, compared to 0.6% for the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield.

"A wide gap between utilities’ dividend yield and the 10-year UST yield… has generally been followed by utilities outperformance," they wrote.

By contrast, Goldman Sachs now recommends investors underweight health care stocks, due to policy uncertainty ahead of November’s U.S. presidential election; energy stocks, due to low oil prices; materials, due to relatively weaker balance sheets and limited growth forecasts; and real estate stocks, due to coronavirus-driven secular headwinds, such as the increase in work-from-home, and stretched valuations.

The team took a neutral view on the financials, communication services, consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors.

It based its neutral view on consumer discretionary and consumer staples stocks based on the "uneven" outlook for U.S. consumer activity.

"Increased or sustained virus control measures, particularly in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates, could slow the normalization in consumer demand," they wrote. "Potential new clusters, such as those experienced in Spain and parts of China, also represent risks to consumer-facing industries."