Gold miners came out of the second quarter largely unscathed despite heavy hits to operations stemming from COVID-19, analysts said as they wrapped up earnings reviews.

"[Second-quarter] results were better than expected for the group despite jurisdictional lockdowns that resulted in a 16% QoQ production decline," Scotiabank analyst Tanya Jakusconek said in an Aug. 11 note.

Strong gold prices in 2020 have helped miners bear the brunt of the impact, as investors generally bid up gold equities during the second quarter. Gold rose from US$1,612.10 per ounce at the close of March 31 to a June 30 close of US$1,783.66/oz, up from year-ago prices in the same period of between about US$1,300/oz and US$1,400/oz.

Majors reported strong earnings. Barrick Gold Corp. booked net earnings of US$357 million, up from U$194 million in the prior-year quarter, while revenues jumped 48% to US$3.06 billion. Newmont Corp. swung from a net loss of US$25 million in the second quarter of 2019 to net earnings of US$344 million in the second quarter of 2020. Among other gold miners, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. reported net income of US$105.3 million, up from US$27.8 million year on year.

Jakusconek noted that gold miners managed the quarter well, with low impacts to operating and productivity costs, and underlined enticing equity prices. "Despite this better-than-expected performance, valuations for gold producers remain fairly attractive, as they are trading at a 13% discount to bullion, on average," she wrote.

Due to high valuations among royalty companies, Jakusconek reckoned it was a better bet to own mining companies. "We believe there is better value in owning operators over the royalty companies, which are trading at/near all-time high valuations, particularly given the strong margin expansion to come for operators," she said, pointing to top picks Barrick, Newmont, Kinross Gold Corp. and Agnico Eagle.

The CEOs of certain top gold mining companies said they would not raise reserve prices above the US$1,200/oz to US$1,300/oz range, at least not yet, and instead planned to focus on reaping the benefits of higher margins.

Those margins may have started to drive more generalist investors to buy gold miners, according to analysts. A prime example is the recent US$563.6 million investment in Barrick by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

"While the recent rise in gold prices [is] notable, we will continue to use our conservative assumptions around US$1,200 per ounce ... and continue our discipline around capital allocation," Newmont CFO Nancy Buese said on a July 30 earnings call. Executives at Barrick, Agnico-Eagle and Kirkland Lake made similar statements, among others.

Fahad Tariq, an analyst with Credit Suisse, noted that gold miners emphasized "discipline" in the second quarter, pointing to free cash flow, debt payback and shareholder returns. "Companies in our coverage continue to conservatively use US$1,200-1,300/oz for planning and evaluating projects," he said in an Aug. 14 note.

As gold prices climbed during the second quarter, some analysts revised targets as they increased gold price assumptions. Mike Parkin, an analyst with National Bank of Canada Financial Markets, boosted targets by about 10% or higher for gold companies it covers including Agnico Eagle and Kinross.

"The majority of target increases came from increases to target multiples, which better align with recent trends of multiple expansion as the market prices in elevated metals prices relative to our base case estimates (US$1,800/oz for 2021)," Parkin said in an Aug. 13 note.

Meanwhile, financing activity for juniors and intermediates improved during the quarter, with S&P Global Market Intelligence's Pipeline Activity Index climbing for three consecutive months to the end of June, driven in part by more financings. The index subsequently hit an eight-year high in July.