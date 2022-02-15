Global tallies of corporate defaults, weakest links rise in March

The recently completed exchange offer by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s subsidiary, Diamond Sports Group LLC, pushed the count of global corporate defaults so far in 2022 to 12, according to a March 21 report by S&P Global Ratings. The uptick through March 16, from 11, came after Ratings downgraded Diamond to Selective Default, or SD, since the agency considered the swap to be a “distressed exchange.”

The pace of defaults in 2022 remains well shy of last year’s. By this point in 2021, there had been 22 defaults, led by 14 in the U.S. region and five in Europe.

The sectors producing the most defaults have not changed from last week. The homebuilders/real estate sector still leads the list with three defaults, followed by two each by retail/restaurants and telecommunications sector companies. At this point in 2021, the oil and gas sector was leading the list, with five defaults, while year-to-date in 2020 consumer products and retail/restaurants were leading, with five defaults each.

Looking at default causes so far in 2022, Diamond’s default brings the total from distressed exchanges to four, equaling the number of defaults caused by missed payments. Year-to-date in both 2021 and 2020, distressed exchanges led all causes, with 13 (out of 22) and nine (out of 26), respectively.

This year has now featured seven defaults by U.S. corporate issuers and five by emerging markets issuers, the report noted. Neither Europe nor other developed countries have seen any defaults yet this year. But that could soon change.

In a second report by S&P Global Ratings, this one issued today, the agency said that the global count of weakest links — issuers rated B- or lower by Ratings with negative outlooks or on CreditWatch with negative implications — rose for the first time since June 2020, just as the full impact of the pandemic was being felt. The report said that weakest links as of March 8 are at 256, up from 199 in January.

Ratings attributed the rise in weakest links to “negative rating actions taken on EEMEA and European issuers impacted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.” The agency noted that default rates for weakest links are "on average 8x higher than overall speculative-grade default rates," so the agency anticipates that defaults will rise.

Ratings' weakest links tally shows most of the increase coming from Eastern Europe/Middle East/Africa, where the count skyrocketed to 51, from four in January, and from Europe, where the tally rose to 61, from 48.