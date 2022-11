Global private equity and venture capital investments continued to fall in October to the lowest monthly total of the year at $32.27 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Total deal value during the month tumbled 54.6% year over year from $71.11 billion. There were 1,042 deals booked in October, a 40.1% decline from the year-ago period.

The aggregate transaction value for the year through Oct. 31 was $611.89 billion, down 34.1% year over year from $928.96 billion. Total deals announced also fell behind the pace set in the previous year, with 14,169 entries recorded between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31, compared to 16,439 transactions in the same period a year ago.

North America leads global dealmaking

The U.S. and Canada were the most active in October, accounting for 346 deals totaling $14.59 billion. Europe came in next with 334 deals at an aggregate valuation of $9.16 billion, followed by Asia-Pacific, which tallied 315 deals worth a combined $6.17 billion.

TMT remains sector of choice

The technology, media and telecommunications sector attracted the most capital from private equity firms during the month, pulling in $13.57 billion in total transaction value. However, the number was down more than 50% from the $27.6 billion recorded in October 2021.

The industrials sector garnered $5.51 billion, up slightly from $5.29 billion collected in the same month a year ago. Healthcare companies pulled in $5.33 billion. The real estate sector experienced the largest decline in investment, falling 98% year over year to $90 million.

Top deals of October

The largest deal in October was Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC's proposed acquisition of Verisk Analytics Inc.'s energy business, Wood Mackenzie Ltd., for $3.1 billion. Wood Mackenzie provides data, analytics and insights on the energy, renewables and natural resources industry.

Next was Thoma Bravo LP's $2.3 billion deal to buy digital identity company ForgeRock Inc. through its fund Thoma Bravo Fund XV LP. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.ForgeRock Inc.

As for venture capital, the largest transaction was Argentina-based Uali's pre-series A round of funding, which collected $1.5 billion from investors, including U.K.-based Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Investment Fund.