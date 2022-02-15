 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/global-internet-outages-fall-35-business-hours-disruptions-increase-in-march-69356768 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Global internet outages fall 35%, business-hours disruptions increase in March
Blog

M&A In Focus: What’s Next for Emerging Tech?

Blog

2022 outlook for Latin American multichannel, broadband and 5G markets

Blog

Latin American multichannel, broadband market 2021 recap

Blog

2022 already record year for video game M&A


Global internet outages fall 35%, business-hours disruptions increase in March

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet service-monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

Global internet outages dropped 35% to 227 in the week of March 5, ending a two-week upward trend that started in the third week of February, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

But more of those disruptions occurred during business hours for internet users in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

In the U.S., total disruptions decreased 48% to 71 in the most recent week, comprising 31% of the global total. The proportion of U.S. outages that occurred during business hours remained unchanged week over week, at 43%.

In other regions, business-hours disruptions exceeded 50% for the first time this year. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 54% of all recorded outages occurred during business hours. In the Asia-Pacific region, 56% of disruptions happened during business hours.

SNL Image

Notable disruptions in the past week included a March 8 outage that impacted Google Traffic Director customers using Google LLC's virtual private cloud service. The disruption, attributed to a back-end issue, resulted in Spotify AB, Wikipedia and other applications returning server errors for some users. The interruption lasted two hours and 35 minutes and was cleared at about 3:42 p.m. ET after the Alphabet Inc. unit reprogrammed the affected service's configurations.

A day later, Microsoft Corp. dealt with a disruption that affected some downstream partners as well as access to Microsoft-based services. The outage, which apparently centered on nodes in Des Moines, Iowa, ran for 19 minutes and was cleared around 5:55 p.m. ET.

Collaboration-app disruptions decreased 75% during the last week to four total, including three in the U.S.

SNL Image