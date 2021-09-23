Global internet outages drop 12% in mid-October

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
The number of global internet outages dropped 12% in the week of Oct. 16, to 391 from 443 in the prior week, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
Meanwhile, U.S. outages fell 20% to 177 from 221 in the preceding week. The U.S. total made up 45% of the total global outages for the Oct. 16 week, lower than 50% in the prior week.
ThousandEyes detected two notable outages last week, including an Oct. 19 disruption at California-based network transit provider Hurricane Electric LLC that impacted downstream partners and customers in the U.S. and five other countries. The outage, which centered on nodes in Chicago and Los Angeles, ran for about 12 minutes across three occurrences within a 34-minute period. The interruption was finally cleared at about 2:25 a.m. ET.
Toward the end of the week, on Oct. 21, Lumen Technologies Inc.-owned Tier 1 carrier Level 3 Communications LLC dealt with a disruption that affected multiple customers and downstream partners. The outage, which apparently centered on nodes in Phoenix lasted about 11 minutes across two occurrences over a 25-minute period before it was finally cleared at about 5:55 a.m. ET.
Only one collaboration-app outage took place in the Oct. 16 week, compared to two in the prior week. The lone disruption occurred in the U.S. for the second consecutive week.
Business-hours outages globally nudged up 3 percentage points to 40% in the previous week, with the same metric in the U.S. increasing 8 percentage points to 38%. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, business-hours outages fell 26 percentage points to 35%, while such outages in the Asia-Pacific region increased by 14 percentage points to 48%.