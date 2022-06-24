Global internet outages drop 10%; US disruptions up 6% in last week of June

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet service-monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.

Global internet outages decreased 10% to 229 in the week of June 25 from 254 in the prior week, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.

Meanwhile, U.S. outages increased 6% to 92, accounting for 40% of all global disruptions.

ThousandEyes observed two notable disruptions last week.

An outage at Hurricane Electric LLC impacted customers and downstream partners across multiple regions including the U.S., Malaysia, Turkey, Argentina, Germany, Slovenia, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan and the U.K. The issue was first observed on the company's nodes in Marseille, France, and it later spread out to nodes in New York and Vienna. The outage lasted 24 minutes and was cleared around 10:45 p.m. ET on June 28.

Two days later, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. experienced an outage that impacted multiple downstream providers as well as the company's customers in multiple countries, including the U.S., Brazil, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, India and Austria. The outage lasted 31 minutes and was cleared around 5:20 a.m. ET on June 30.

Collaboration-app outages increased 200% to 15 from five in the prior week. 11 of the outages occurred in the U.S.

Global business-hours outages were down 9 percentage points to 39%, while the metric in the U.S. increased 2 percentage points to 38%. Such outages in Europe, the Middle East and Africa fell by 27 percentage points to 36%, while the figure for the Asia-Pacific region dropped 9 percentage points to 42%.