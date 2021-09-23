Global internet outages down 23% in 3rd week of July

This weekly feature from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in collaboration with internet-service monitoring company ThousandEyes, aims to give remote workers insights into internet service disruptions.
The number of global internet outages fell 23% in the week of July 17, to 276, ending three consecutive weeks of gains that began in late June, according to data from ThousandEyes, a network-monitoring service owned by Cisco Systems Inc.
U.S. outages also decreased, down 27% from the previous week, to 130. The U.S. total comprised 47% of all global outages for the week of July 17, down from 49% the prior week.
ThousandEyes detected two notable outages in the last week, including a July 22 disruption to Akamai Technologies Inc.'s Edgekey domain-name system service that caused intermittent or complete loss of access to a large number of websites and applications for a little over an hour. The interruption was first observed at about 11:40 a.m. ET and was resolved at 12:45 p.m. ET, with impacted customers resuming access to the Edgekey-linked content delivery network service.
A day earlier, on July 21, network transit provider Hurricane Electric LLC encountered a disruption affecting downstream partners and customers in the U.S. and 16 other countries. The outage centered on nodes in New York, Marseille, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Paris and London, and lasted about 29 minutes across three occurrences over two-and-a-quarter hours. The interruption was cleared around 6:40 p.m. ET.
ThousandEyes detected six outages in collaboration apps, including three in the U.S., during the week of July 17. That compared to five global outages, including two in the U.S., in the week prior.
Forty-two percent of all global outages during the week of July 17 occurred during business hours, up from 40% in the prior week. Domestically, 37% of all U.S. outages occurred within business hours, down 3 percentage points from the previous week. The proportion of business-hours outages in Europe, the Middle East and Africa grew 7 percentage points week over week to 48%, while such disruptions in the Asia-Pacific region rose 8 percentage points to 52%.