In This List

Global hedge fund gains decelerate in August as macro strategies underperform

Global hedge fund gains decelerate in August as macro strategies underperform

Global hedge funds saw a month-over-month drop in returns in August, with funds employing macro strategies posting the weakest returns, according to alternative asset data provider Preqin.

Preqin's All-Strategies Hedge Fund benchmark returned 2.64% in August, down from a gain of 3.29% in July. The cumulative returns for 2020 now stand at 5.60%.

Looking at single-manager hedge funds, all top-level strategies registered gains in August, with equity strategies again outperforming, with returns of 3.54% as global stock markets continued to rebound. The S&P 500 touched multiple record-high closes during the month and gained 7.2%.

SNL Image

"Equity markets experienced mild volatility, increasing trading opportunities for some managers," Preqin said.

Event-driven strategies, which had gained 1.60% in July, returned 3.16% in August. Four other strategies saw returns decelerate, with macro strategies performing the worst, with a gain of 0.69%, down from 3.19% in July.

Hedge funds denominated in U.S. dollars again led all top-level currencies with returns of 3.28% in August. Funds denominated in Brazilian real, the second-best performers in July, lost 0.33% in August.

SNL Image

Hedge funds employing relative value strategies and equity strategies have posted the strongest year-to-date returns, at 6.36% and 5.06%, respectively. Credit strategies have underperformed, with a 0.05% cumulative loss.

Dollar-denominated hedge funds have logged year-to-date gains of 7.53%, while funds denominated in the Japanese yen and British pound have registered losses of 2.21% and 0.15%.

SNL Image