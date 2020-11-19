German housing giant Vonovia stresses resilience amid COVID-19 crisis

Vonovia SE, Europe's largest listed property company, expects to sail through the coronavirus crisis largely unaffected, and has reiterated its earnings guidance for 2020.

The company, which owns over 400,000 residential units across Germany, Austria and Sweden, said its forecasts for 2020 earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization, and funds from operations, remain unchanged despite the pandemic rocking the global economy. But it did reduce guidance for organic rental growth by 20 basis points due to COVID-19 as a result of "lower fluctuation and delayed completion of some investment projects."

About 1% of Vonovia's tenants contacted the company with concerns about paying rent on time due to the economic impact of COVID-19, CEO Rolf Buch said during a first-quarter earnings call. Vonovia found "an amicable and pragmatic solution," and the financial impact on the company is "immaterial," he added.

"We had a good start to the new year. It should not be a surprise. Our business is boring in a good way, and it remains predictable even under COVID-19," said Buch, adding that the pandemic does not affect its top line or the stability of the business.

Germany, where 85% of Vonovia's property portfolio is located, recorded almost 7,000 deaths as a result of the virus as of May 5, considerably less than its major European neighbors despite being the continent's most populous country. The U.K., Italy, France and Spain have all recorded over 20,000 deaths.

The relatively limited impact of the pandemic is allowing Germany to lift lockdown measures earlier than its neighbors. Hair salons were allowed to open nationwide May 4, although the relaxation of measures varies across the country due to its federalized system of government.

There have been some delays to Vonovia's construction projects due to lockdown measures implemented across its three markets, with completion dates extended as a result. Still, Buch expects the delays to have only a small impact on 2020 earnings.

CFO Helene von Roeder said Vonovia has continued to record value growth in all of its regions, with the exception of Berlin, which introduced a five-year rent freeze law in 2019.

"Prices [in Berlin] have been flat, which we attribute to the continuously high level of uncertainty [there]," said von Roeder. "Not only is the expropriation debate still alive, but also the rent-freeze is in place, while it is still unclear when the federal constitutional court will decide [on the constitutionality of the rent-freeze law], and exactly what the ruling will be.

"And the role of professional listed property owners is unclear in Berlin at this point. Unsurprisingly, this is having an impact on the transaction market, which has been all but dead," she added.