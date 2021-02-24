 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/german-economy-shrank-5-in-2020-amid-pandemic-ending-decade-of-growth-62113605 content esgSubNav
German economy shrank 5% in 2020 amid pandemic, ending decade of growth

Germany's economy ended 10 years of annual growth in 2020, shrinking 5.0% on a price-adjusted basis due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to provisional data from the country's Federal Statistical Office.

The GDP contraction, which followed 0.6% growth in 2019, was less severe than the downturn in 2009, when the economy shrank 5.7%.

On an annual and price-adjusted basis, industrial performance declined 9.7% while manufacturing plunged 10.4%. In the services sector, the trade, transport, accommodation and food services industries slumped 6.3%.

On a price-adjusted basis, household final consumption expenditure slumped by a record 6.0% while government final consumption expenditure grew 3.4%. Gross fixed capital formation declined 3.5%, the largest fall since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Exports and imports declined for the first time since 2009. Exports fell 9.9% and imports dropped 8.6% on a price-adjusted basis.