 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/geico-near-top-in-pandemic-auto-discounts-but-reduction-plan-faces-scrutiny-59646727 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

GEICO near top in pandemic auto discounts, but reduction plan faces scrutiny

Street Talk - Ep. 64: Coronavirus jumpstarts digital adoption

Street Talk Podcast

Street Talk - Ep. 63: Deal talks continue amid bank M&A freeze, setting up for strong Q4

Street Talk Podcast

Street Talk - Ep. 62: 'Brutal' outlook for oil demand offers banks in oil patch no relief

Amid Q1 APAC Fintech Funding Slump, Payment Companies Drove Investments


GEICO near top in pandemic auto discounts, but reduction plan faces scrutiny

GEICO Corp. has offered the second-largest reduction in auto insurance premiums among the biggest private carriers that have provided nationwide discounts to account for fewer miles being driven during the pandemic, but a federal lawsuit and a consumer advocate organization claim it has not done enough to compensate customers.

The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. unit budgeted $2.50 billion in reductions to its auto insurance premiums, which is twice as much as the next two insurers combined, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

But GEICO's discount did not apply to policyholders at the time of the announcement, making the 15% discount available only to new customers, or upon policy renewals. The rest of the companies in this analysis provided refunds, credits or discounts to policyholders on their rolls at the time of they made the plans public.

A GEICO policyholder in Illinois has sued the insurer, claiming that its discounts were inadequate and failed to make up for premiums the plaintiff called "excessive."

SNL Image

The Consumer Federation of America is not involved in the Illinois case, but has challenged GEICO's plan in California, said Douglas Heller, the organization's insurance expert.

The Insurance Information Institute is also encouraging drivers who do not believe their rates properly reflect reduced auto use to contact their insurers for discounts, or shop around for policies that will. The market environment has created a favorable market for drivers, spokesman Michael Barry said.

"The auto insurance industry is very competitive and very responsive to customer inquiries," Barry said. Telematics-based policies that price premiums based on driving miles are widely available, he said.

However, having the option to shop around does not properly remedy special discounts like GEICO's because its plan creates a barrier to deserved rate reductions, according to Heller.

"If you were to shop around, you might lose your refund from GEICO, go to another company and they've already given theirs out," he said. "You lose out on your right to credits for overpayment during the spring."

GEICO did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Even companies that offered credits or reductions to current policyholders have ended the discounts without taking into account ongoing depressed driving nationwide, Heller said.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. announced the most generous total-dollar rebate, credit or premium reduction program among those with national initiatives, with a $4.20 billion impact. Following GEICO on the table are Progressive Corp. and Allstate Corp., which are each offering customers a total of $1.00 billion.

In 2019, State Farm held the top spot in Illinois' private auto insurance market by direct premiums written, followed by Allstate, Progressive, then GEICO.

SNL Image