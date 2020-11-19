Gauging the coronavirus' potential hit on Taubman's Asia operations

Taubman Centers Inc. shares, weakened recently by investor concerns about the coronavirus, got some relief in Feb. 4 trading after a report emerged about ongoing merger talks between the company and its mall landlord peer Simon Property Group Inc.

Retail landlords have struggled through several sluggish quarters in the public markets because of ongoing structural change in the space. Taubman's slog has been particularly tough due in part to its exposure to fashion retailer Forever 21, which filed for bankruptcy in 2019, and more recently due its presence in markets hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. Taubman seemed to have quelled investors' apprehension about its forays into Asia when it brought The Blackstone Group Inc. on as a 50-50 partner for three of its majority-owned Asian properties in early 2019, but now the risk profile has mutated.

Taubman has stakes in four properties in Asia, including one in operation and one under development in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, and two in operation in mainland China — CityOn.ZhengZhou in Zhengzhou, Henan, and CityOn.Xi'an in Xi'an, Shaanxi — where the coronavirus originated. Both Henan and Shaanxi provinces are adjacent Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicenter of the outbreak.

A Taubman spokesperson confirmed Feb. 4 that CityOn.ZhengZhou remains open and operating but on reduced hours, which she said will continue until at least Feb. 9. CityOn.Xi'an, meanwhile, has been closed since Jan. 27 and will remain so until at least Feb. 9, also.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the reported M&A talks ongoing with Simon Property Group. "We don't comment on rumor and speculation," she said.

The negative consequences of the coronavirus' spread on Taubman's operations could be material. Morgan Stanley analysts said last week that there could be "some headwinds" in the first quarter; Taubman's three Asia properties in operation are well occupied, but many of Taubman's tenants there pay sales-based rents, as is the custom in Asia, and travel into China is down significantly.

The Morgan Stanley analysts estimated in a report that Taubman's Asian operations account for about 4% of the company's total net operating income after bringing Blackstone on as a partner, with half of that percentage attributable to the two China properties.

Taubman does not report same-store NOI separately for its U.S. and Asian assets, but the spokesperson told S&P Global Market Intelligence that there will be an update on China operations with its 2019 year-end results, which the company will report after market close on Feb. 12. An earnings call is scheduled for Feb. 13.

The Morgan Stanley team noted that Asian operations will not impact Taubman's comparable same-store NOI figures because the REIT only reports that metric for 100%-owned properties.

The coronavirus outbreak had infected more than 20,500 people across the globe as of Feb. 4, with more than 425 dead, according to China's National Health Commission. All but two deaths that have been reported were in mainland China.

Eleven cases in the U.S. have been confirmed as of Feb. 3, and 82 cases are pending further results, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.