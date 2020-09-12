Gas utilities beat or match Q3 profit expectations

Gas utilities turned in solid quarterly earnings during a reporting period when many companies stressed renewable energy initiatives and stocks recovered following prolonged underperformance.

Eight of nine selected gas utility operators topped Wall Street's expectations, with the ninth matching the EPS outlook among analysts, according to S&P Capital IQ consensus normalized earnings estimates. Stock prices for many of the companies tacked on gains during the period. An index of the equities was up nearly 10% quarter-to-date through Dec. 1, compared to an 8.3% gain for the S&P 500.

South Jersey Industries Inc. posted the biggest beat of the quarter, reporting a loss of 6 cents per share, compared with expectations for a 23-cent loss. The company's core gas utility unit narrowed its loss from the year-ago quarter on higher margins from customer growth, infrastructure modernization at South Jersey Gas Co. and new rates at Elizabethtown Gas Co.

However, its energy services division was the biggest contributor to improved year-over-year performance. Driving the segment's result was a $12 million recognition of investment tax credits linked to solar energy deals and recently acquired fuel cell projects in Staten Island, N.Y. The recognition accounted for 12 cents of the unit's 14 cents in EPS contribution.

The projects are part of South Jersey Industries' plan to invest $150 million to $200 million in clean energy projects, a bid to align the company's business with New Jersey's 2050 climate goals. After acquiring the fuel cell assets and investing in solar power at company facilities, South Jersey Industries has roughly achieved its goal of $100 million in clean energy capex for 2020, according to President and CEO Michael Renna.

Shares of South Jersey Industries were up more than 11% since the company reported Nov. 5.

Fellow Garden State utility operator New Jersey Resources Corp. is under pressure to make similar investments. On Nov. 30, the operator said it would ramp up solar power investments but warned that a change in its accounting method for investment tax credits would weigh on EPS in 2021.

New Jersey Resources was the only member of the group that did not beat earnings expectations. However, the company matched consensus estimates and doubled its profit from a year ago as bottom-line results in all five of its business units improved from a year ago.

The other companies in the group are Atmos Energy Corp., Chesapeake Utilities Corp., Northwest Natural Holding Co., One Gas Inc., Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., Spire Inc. and UGI Corp.

The reporting period stretched across a month as four companies reported fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. Four of the companies also reported losses, a typical result due to seasonal factors in the third quarter.