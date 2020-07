The Gap Inc. was the best performer in the S&P 500 index in June as the apparel retailer's shares were boosted at the end of the month by its collaboration with rapper and songwriter Kanye West.

The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary index increased 5% in June, exceeding the 2% rise of the overall S&P 500 index, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Despite swinging to a loss in the first quarter of 2020, Gap recorded a total return of 41.8% in June. Shares of the apparel retailer rose nearly 19% on June 26 after announcing that it partnered with Kanye West to launch an apparel line for his Yeezy brand.

Newell Brands Inc. was the second-best performing consumer discretionary company in June. Shares of the company, which owns the Rubbermaid and Sharpie brands, rose 20.8% during the month. It was followed by home furnishings producer Leggett & Platt Inc. with a total return of 16.3%.

E-commerce company eBay Inc. posted a 15.2% increase in June. EBay's shares steadily rose throughout the month after the online marketplace raised its second-quarter guidance on June 4, forecasting full-year earnings that would exceed estimates.

Hanesbrands Inc. recorded a 14.5% increase in June. The company on June 9 appointed Walmart Inc. executive Stephen Bratspies as its CEO, effective Aug. 3.

The worst-performing consumer discretionary company was makeup retailer Ulta Beauty Inc., whose shares dropped 16.6% in June. Ulta was also the second-worst performer of the overall S&P 500 index.

The cosmetics retailer, which swung to a loss in the first quarter of 2020, launched a review of its 1,254 stores, The Wall Street Journal reported June 10. CFO Scott Settersten reportedly said Ulta could close a number of its sites, negotiate better leases or relocate to better locations.

Shares of tax preparation company H&R Block Inc. slid 14.5% during the month. The specialized consumer services provider, which was the fourth-worst performer of the S&P 500, reported that adjusted EPS for fiscal 2020 dropped to 84 cents from $2.39 in 2019.

Meanwhile, Ross Stores Inc.'s total return in June declined by 12.1%, and casino operator Wynn Resorts Ltd.'s stock fell 10.6%.

L Brands Inc. recorded a 7.5% decline in its shares in June after topping the overall S&P 500 index in May. The U.K. arm of the retailer's Victoria's Secret business entered into bankruptcy protection on June 5.