Fridson: Volatility-based measure uncovers industry misvaluation

This commentary is written by Martin Fridson, a high-yield market veteran who is chief investment officer of Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors LLC as well as a contributing analyst to Leveraged Commentary & Data.

Background

In a recent article we introduced a valuation metric spread per point of volatility (SPPV). We define this valuation metric as: Option-adjusted spread (OAS) divided by standard deviation of monthly total return.

The article established that although it is logical to assume that the return volatility of an issue or an index increases as financial leverage rises, SPPV is not merely a proxy for the widely used metric of spread per turn of leverage, or SPTL (see note 1). We showed that certain industries ranked very differently by the two risk-reward measures.

SPTL primarily addresses default risk’s two components — probability of default and loss given default. A more highly leveraged company, all else being equal, faces a greater danger than a less leveraged company of being unable to cover its interest payments. Bondholders’ percentage loss in the event of such a default will likely be greater, as well, as pre-default asset coverage of liabilities is greater than in the case of the less leveraged company. Investors quite rationally demand a larger risk premium (spread-versus-Treasuries) for a larger default risk, upholding the logic behind SPTL.

From day to day and from week to week, however, the threat of default is not the most immediate concern of most high-yield portfolio managers (PMs) at most times. Except possibly during peak default phases of the credit cycle, the vast majority of bonds in their portfolios are not in imminent danger of default. Some managers manage to escape almost all defaults — although not all of the price deterioration between issuance at or around par and default — by liquidating bonds that deteriorate to the point of being near-term default candidates.

What high-yield managers cannot afford to be indifferent to is risk as defined in Modern Portfolio Theory, i.e., volatility. End investors risk-adjust managers’ returns according to the Sharpe ratio or other volatility-based metrics. Accordingly, in the competition for mutual fund investors’ dollars or institutional investors’ mandates PMs cannot focus solely on maximizing return, paying no attention to interim swings in the market value of their portfolios.

It beggars belief that volatility, which plays such a central role in equity valuation, would have no relevance to high-yield, a hybrid asset class once described by former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers as “equity in drag.” That, however, is the implicit declaration of any PM who relies exclusively on SPTL while ignoring a volatility-based measure such as SPPV. One could even argue that SPPV subsumes SPTL, given leverage’s heightening effect on total return volatility, all else being equal.

Analysis

SPPV is also applicable to security selection, but this week’s piece employs the metric exclusively at the subindex level. Specifically, we show in the chart below the ICE BofA US High Yield Index’s 20 largest industries (see note 2), ranked by volatility, which we define as standard deviation of monthly total return over the preceding ten years. In the column next to the volatility measure we display the industry subindex’s option-adjusted spread (OAS) on May 25, 2022. Each industry’s SPPV is shown in the column furthest to the right. The industries are reranked by that metric on the right side of the chart.

The chart shows a general pattern by which the most (least) volatile industries have the lowest (highest) SPPV. For example, Energy ranks #1 by volatility and #20 by SPPV, while the Containers industry displays exactly the opposite pattern — #20 by volatility and #1 by SPPV. In both cases, the sum of the industry’s rankings by the two metrics is 21, as shown in the column headed “Rank total.” Metals & Mining (#2 and #19) and Food, Beverage & Tobacco (#19 and #2) maintain that blackjack-style winning streak with rank totals of 21.

If each of the 20 industries’ SPPV ranking related to its volatility ranking in like manner, each number in the Total rank column would be 21. For instance, Broadcasting, number 10 by volatility, would rank 11th by SPPV and diversified financial services, 11th by volatility, would rank tenth by SPPV. Most industries rank fairly close on the SPPV scale to where they should be, by this rule. That is, the scores of 17 industries are within a range of plus/minus 4 of the “correct” score of 21.

The four industries for which the rankings on the two scales do not align “properly” are highlighted in the chart by orange shading in the rank total column. For example, telecommunications is 5 points below the canonical 21 in rank total, at #16 in the SPPV column. Consistent market pricing would give it a ranking of 21 – 9 = 12 in the SPPV column, rather than its actual #7 placement. By implication, investors are receiving more spread per point of volatility than they deserve for owning a basket of telecom bonds. At the other extreme of misalignment, the utility industry, at #29, ought rightly to be have a ranking of 21 – 14 = 7 in the SPPV column rather than its actual ranking of #15. This discrepancy implies that investors perceive the Utility industry to be less volatile than it really is and are consequently awarding its holders an inadequate spread for its risk.

We quantify the excessive or inadequate spreads of the four significantly misaligned industries in the chart below. In the column titled “Adjusted SPPV rank” we assign each industry the SPPV ranking that is consistent with its volatility rank by subtracting its volatility rank from 21.





To calculate each industry’s appropriate SPPV for its SPPV rank, we divide the difference between 358.4 and 198.9 in the column furthest to the right in the first chart by 17 to get 9.38. We increase the value by that amount with each step from the #1 rank’s 358.4 to the #18 rank. This procedure converts the choppy series between #1 and #18 in SPPV rank to a straight-line progression. (We omit #19 and #20, Metals & Mining and Energy, from these calculations, as their SPPV values drop off very sharply from #18’s value. Those two industries are not among the four that are severely mis-ranked by SPPV.) The values shown in the Adjusted SPPV column represent the straight-line-progression values for the industries’ respective Adjusted SPPV ranks.

Next, we multiply each industry’s Adjusted SPPV by its standard deviation of monthly total return percentage in the first chart. The product, shown in the OAS/Adjusted column, is the spread that the indicated industry requires in order for it to have the spread per point of volatility it would have if the market were pricing all 20 industries consistently as a function of their volatility. From OAS/Actual we subtract the industry’s OAS/Adjusted to derive OAS/Difference.

Results

We conclude from this analysis that the Telecommunications industry is undervalued to the tune of 109 bps, assuming volatility is the correct basis for valuation at the subindex level. This excessive risk premium may indicate an exaggerated investor perception of Telecom’s volatility as a holdover from the industry’s celebrated crash in 2000. The Services industry is undervalued by 43 bps, according to this analysis, but portfolio managers may not consider that disparity large enough to justify increasing their exposure. Similarly, Technology’s 49-bps overvaluation may not warrant a reallocation. Utility’s indicated overvaluation of 102 bps, on the other hand, merits attention, in our judgment. The bland statement, “People won’t turn off their electricity even in a recession” addresses default risk, but as explained above, default risk is at most times a less direct concern for high-yield investors than volatility. With Moody’s currently projecting just a 2.3% speculative-grade, bond-only default rate for the next 12 months, this does not appear to be a time when the market is likely to be radically shifting its focus from volatility to default risk.

Research assistance by Tinglan Li and Christopher Robinson.

ICE BofA Index System data is used by permission. Copyright © 2022 ICE Data Services. The use of the above in no way implies that ICE Data Services or any of its affiliates endorses the views or interpretation or the use of such information or acts as any endorsement of Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors LLC's use of such information. The information is provided "as is" and none of ICE Data Services or any of its affiliates warrants the accuracy or completeness of the information.

Notes

1. See, for example, Mahesh Bhimalingham and Zheli Zhang, “Junk Spread Per Turn of Leverage Surges, Making BBs Look Good,” Bloomberg Intelligence (May 22, 2022). Note that financial news organizations often use the pejorative “junk” in lieu of the neutral, descriptive “high-yield,” despite the fact that the latter has been in use for more than a century. The four-letter word “junk” fits more easily into character-constrained headlines.

2. Our analysis focuses on the 20 largest industries by amount outstanding because smaller industry subindexes tend to have relatively few issues outstanding. That can potentially produce statistical noise and, as a consequence, spurious findings.