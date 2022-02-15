Fridson: VIX and high-yield spread are way out of whack

This commentary is written by Martin Fridson, a high-yield market veteran who is chief investment officer of Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors LLC as well as a contributing analyst to Leveraged Commentary & Data.

The equity and high-yield markets are telling vastly different stories about economic and financial conditions. History tells us this divergence will not last for long. That points to a potential profit from positioning for a widening of the high-yield spread-versus-Treasuries and a decline in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX).

VIX and HY spread are highly correlated

As illustrated in the chart below, VIX is highly correlated with the option-adjusted spread (OAS) of the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Measuring monthly from the earliest date of OAS availability, we find a correlation (R) of 71.21% between the two data series. This means that VIX explains just over half of the historical variance in the spread (R2 = 50.71%).

Present VIX is consistent with a near doubling of the HY spread

It follows from the preceding paragraph that almost half of the high-yield spread is explained by factors other than stock market volatility. Our monthly updated Fair Value Model of the spread employs measures of credit availability, Capacity Utilization, Industrial Production, the default rate, the five-year Treasury yield, and whether quantitative easing is in force on the measurement date (see " Fair Value update and methodology review "). It is clear from the chart above, however, that when VIX is in the 30-plus range, as it was on March 10, 2022, the high-yield OAS is usually much wider than its level on that date, which was +400 bps (see note 1).

The formula quantifies that relationship by generating the expected high-yield spread, given a stated VIX level:

y = 22.81x + 72.81

Where:

x = VIX

y = Option-adjusted spread on the ICE BofA US High Yield Index (bps)

Plugging in the March 11, 2022 VIX of 30.75 produces an expected HY OAS of +774 bps, close to double the actual OAS on that date, +405 bps.

In qualitative terms, the equity market currently perceives an economy in crisis, producing the sort of wild price swings often associated with recessions. The high-yield market, in sharp contrast, suggests that conditions are relatively benign. March 11’s OAS was below the monthly mean of 544 bps for the period covered in the preceding chart and even below the median of +459 bps for all non-recession months.

Wide divergences are not unprecedented

The chart below presents in the form of a time series the data employed in the previous chart. Careful inspection discloses that the March 11 differential, VIX 30.75/OAS +405 bps is not unprecedented in its magnitude. For example, applying our regression formula to the October 2020 VIX of 38.02 produced an expected OAS of +940 bps, yet the actual spread was only +532 bps. Even more startling, the October 1997 VIX of 35.09 was consistent with OAS of +873 bps, while the actual spread was an extraordinarily narrow +299 bps.

Those were instances of very sharp but very brief increases in the VIX. In both cases, it receded to the low-to-mid 20s within one to two months. As that happened, the OAS narrowed, sharply in the 2020 episode and by a few basis points in the 1997 episode.

On another occasion, OAS widened, with a delay, in response to a temporary flareup in stock market volatility. In August 1998, VIX shot up to 44.28, consistent with OAS of +1,083 bps versus actual OAS of +520 bps. VIX eased to 28.05 by October 1998, producing expected and actual spreads of +713 and +652 bps, respectively.

Aside from brief flareups of that kind, VIX readings of 30-plus have been largely associated with recessions. During the Great Recession, VIX remained above 30.00 for eight consecutive months, from September 2008 to April 2009. OAS remained in a range of +1,093 to +1,978 bps throughout that period, based on month-end readings.

During that period, incidentally, the actual OAS substantially overshot the value predicted by our formula. In the most extreme instance, the December 2008 VIX was 40.00, producing an expected OAS of +985 bps. The actual OAS was a mammoth 818 bps wider, at +1,803 bps.

Current investment implications

In addressing the current state of affairs, the key takeaway from the preceding discussion is that the high-yield OAS does not indefinitely remain hundreds of basis points shy of the level prescribed by VIX. The discrepancy may be resolved by VIX receding from a temporary but extreme escalation. Alternatively, the spread could catch up with an upsurge in VIX, say, widening to +700 or +800 bps a month or two after VIX initially touches 30. Reassuringly for high-yield investors who are eyeing March 11’s readings of 30.75 and only +405 bps, the historical record contains no such instance of a lagged response. That is no guarantee against an OAS blowout in coming weeks, however, especially in view of the uncertainty created by the war in Ukraine.

One way or another, though, there is a very high probability that a few months from now VIX and the high-yield will no longer be as radically misaligned as they currently are. That makes it intriguing to consider a bet on a closing of the gap. Implementation might, for example, involve positioning for VIX to fall and CDX to increase. Such a trade should prove profitable regardless of which path the two market indicators take to return to a more normal relationship.

Research assistance by Tinglan Li and Christopher Robinson.

ICE BofA Index System data is used by permission. Copyright © 2022 ICE Data Services. The use of the above in no way implies that ICE Data Services or any of its affiliates endorses the views or interpretation or the use of such information or acts as any endorsement of Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors LLC's use of such information. The information is provided "as is" and none of ICE Data Services or any of its affiliates warrants the accuracy or completeness of the information.

Notes

1. Our Fair Value Model’s percentage-of-variance-explained (R2) is 80%. If you are wondering how our model, together with VIX, at 51%, can explain more than 100% of the variance in the high-yield spread, rest assured that it does not work that way. If we were to add VIX to our model, its R2 would rise closer to, but not all the way to, 100%. We consciously refrain from “improving” our model in that way because a model that always shows high-yield bonds to be (almost) perfectly valued is of no use to asset allocators. Instead, we regard VIX as an expression of the very market emotionality that value-minded investors strive to resist succumbing to and to profit from, either when the market is overbought or when it is oversold.