Fridson: Ratings mix's contribution to VIX/OAS disparity

This commentary is written by Martin Fridson, a high-yield market veteran who is chief investment officer of Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors LLC as well as a contributing analyst to Leveraged Commentary & Data.

In “VIX and high-yield spread are way out of whack,” we noted the vastly different messages being sent by the equity market’s “fear index” and the high-yield risk premium. On March 11, 2022, the CBOE Volatility Index stood at a recession-like 30.75, well above its monthly mean from December 1996 to February 2022 of 20.65. By contrast, the ICE BofA US High Yield Index’s option-adjusted spread (OAS), at +400 bps, was well below even its non-recession monthly median of +459 bps over the same period.

Historically, these two indicators have been closely connected, with a correlation (R) of 71.21%. A simple regression formula derived from the historical data indicated that the expected high-yield OAS, given the March 11 VIX, was +774 bps, a whopping 374 bps more than the actual spread on that date.

A reader pointed out, however, that the ICE BofA US High Yield Index’s ratings mix has improved over time. BBs account for a larger portion of market value than in the past and CCC & Lower issues for a smaller amount. This implies that a given VIX would be associated with a narrower spread today than in bygone years. Is it the case that the recent, large gap between the VIX-predicted and actual OAS is merely an artifact of the change in ratings mix over the past several years?

Variance analysis answers the question

The comparatively simple quantitative technique of variance analysis enables us to answer the reader’s query. We select as our base date March 7, 2022, the recent VIX peak (on that day, VIX closed at 36.45, producing an expected OAS of +904 bps, while the actual OAS was +401 bps). For our comparison, we select Jan. 31, 2003, a date on which the expected and actual OAS were within 5% of each other (based on VIX of 31.17, the actual OAS of +829 bps exceeded the expected OAS of +787 bps by just 42 bps).

In the table below we show that on both dates of our comparison, the actual spread is equivalent to the sum of the market-value-weighted spreads of the three high-yield ratings categories. Inspection confirms the reader’s statement that the high-yield universe was higher in quality on March 7, 2022, than on Jan. 31, 2003. Between those dates, the BB category increased its share of market value, taking 5.29 percentage points from the B category and 4.03 percentage points from the CCC & Lower category. (Reconciliation of these numbers is subject to rounding.)

Note, however, the dramatic changes between the two dates in spread per rating category. The BB OAS of March 7, 2022, was just a bit over 50% of the Jan. 31, 2003, figure. Most dramatically, the March 7, 2022, CCC & Lower OAS was almost 1,000 bps below where it stood on the earlier date.

To calculate how much of the 428 bps difference between the March 7, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2003, spreads is attributable to the upgrade in ratings mix between the two dates, we weight the March 7, 2022, rating category spreads by the Jan. 31, 2003, rating category shares of market value (see following table). The OAS calculated on that basis is +429 bps. Subtracting the actual March 7, 2022, OAS from that number tells us that the upgrade of the high-yield ratings mix accounts for just 28 bps of the 428 bps difference in spreads between the two dates.

By far the bigger factor is the change in the spreads of the three rating categories. To quantify that effect, we calculate the index spread with the March 7, 2022, rating category shares of market value and the Jan. 31, 2003, rating category spreads. That calculation produces an OAS of +770 bps, or 369 bps more than the actual March 7, 2022, OAS of +401 bps.

Adding the ratings mix effect of 28 bps and the rating category spread effect of 369 bps tells us that we have accounted for 397 bps of the total of 428 bps between the March 7, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2003, actual spreads. (See table below, which includes percentage figures.) The remainder, 31 bps, is not attributable to either effect. It represents, in the terminology of variance analysis, a joint variance.

Conclusion

Our key finding concerns the difference in OAS of the ICE BofA US High Yield Index on two dates on which VIX was far above its historical average:

March 7, 2022, when the spread was much less than predicted by VIX. Jan. 31, 2003, when the spread was close to the value predicted by VIX.

The high-yield index’s quality mix strengthened materially between the two dates, with the BB share of total market value gaining at the expense of the B and CCC & Lower categories. A reader wondered whether the disparity between the option-adjusted spreads on the two dates was largely explained by the change in ratings mix. Variance analysis answered that question in the negative. We found that the change in ratings mix explained just 6.5% of the disparity. The overwhelming majority of the disparity, 86.2%, arose because at each rating level the high-yield market priced risk much differently on the two dates, even though the equity market signaled greatly elevated risk on both dates.

This finding is consistent with our past observations of high-yield market behavior, dating back to the 1990s. We have generally found that ratings mix has less impact on spreads than market participants suppose. It is true that when perceived risk increases, CCCs tend to widen more than BBs. One might therefore expect the overall high-yield spread to widen less in response to an increase in perceived risk, all else being equal, when the index is more concentrated in BBs and less concentrated in CCCs. That effect can be overpowered, however, by selling pressure on high-yield bonds of all ratings when open-end mutual funds experience redemptions and institutional investors cut back on their high-yield exposure.

Moderate high-yield overvaluation continued in January

Our fair value estimate for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index's option-adjusted spread declined slightly last month. On Feb. 28, it stood at +423 bps, down from +434 bps on Jan. 31. The index's actual OAS increased by a smaller amount, to +368 bps, from +363 bps. Consequently, the actual-minus-estimated differential moderated to -55 bps, from -71 bps (see the following chart). The high-yield asset class consequently remained outside the extremely overvalued zone, defined by one standard error in our multiple regression model, or -124.5 bps. As of March 18, the index's actual OAS had widened by 13 bps, to +381 bps, further reducing the valuation gap to -42 bps.

Contributing to the modest decline in the required spread during February was an improvement in a key economic indicator. Capacity utilization edged up from 77.3% to 77.6%. On the other hand, industrial production worsened, from 1.4% to 0.5%. The five-year Treasury yield, which is inversely correlated with the high-yield spread, rose a bit from 1.62% to 1.72%. Our credit availability measure, which is reported only quarterly, was unchanged at -14.5%. (A negative number for this series indicates that more banks are easing than are tightening credit.) The default rate, a backward-looking indicator with a modest impact on the spread, was unchanged at 1.5%. Our model also includes a dummy variable for "ordinary" quantitative easing. It remained at 1 for "QE in force" in February, although the Fed has indicated that its bond-buying program's days are numbered.

These conclusions are drawn from the updated methodology presented in "Fair Value update and methodology review." In brief, we find that 80% of the historical variance in the ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Index's OAS is explained by six variables:

Credit availability, derived from the Federal Reserve's quarterly survey of senior loan officers.

Capacity utilization.

Industrial production.

Current speculative-grade default rate.

Five-year Treasury yield.

A dummy variable for the period covered by quantitative easing.

Each month we calculate a fair value spread based on the levels of these six variables. The extent of high-yield overvaluation or undervaluation is determined by the difference between the actual OAS and the Fair Value number ("estimated"). We define material under- or overvaluation as a divergence of one standard deviation (124.5 bps) or more from fair value. The monthly difference between the actual and estimated OAS is tracked in the chart below.

Research assistance by Tinglan Li and Christopher Robinson.