French reinsurer Scor downplays coronavirus exposure

Scor SE's exposures to the coronavirus outbreak are "limited," but the reinsurance group is monitoring the situation, according to investor relations head Ian Kelly.

The virus has so far infected more than 28,000 people and killed 565, mainly in China, where the outbreak started, according to the BBC. In addition to life and health risks, insurers and reinsurers could be exposed to business interruption and travel claims, although a consensus is building that the industry's exposure will be relatively small.

Responding to an analyst's question about coronavirus exposure on a conference call discussing Scor's Jan. 1 renewals performance, Kelly said €1 billion of Scor Global Life's €9 billion annual total gross written premium comes from Asia. Of this, roughly €400 million of that comes from China itself, mostly from critical illness and medical expense business, with "limited mortality exposure."

Kelly added that the outbreak so far was "very far away" from the one-in-200 year stress scenario for its life business, and that China represents about 0.3% of that scenario. To put the coronavirus deaths in context, he noted that, according to the World Health Organization, seasonal influenza kills between 290,000 and 650,000 people a year globally.

On the nonlife side, Kelly said there could be some business interruption exposure from non-proportional property reinsurance contracts covering commercial risks, such as hospitals and commercial buildings, "but we don't really see anything yet." He added that for industrial risks, infectious disease is usually excluded.

Kelly said Scor was also expecting limited impact on its investments, partly because of the small equity component to its invested assets, and also because the reinsurer has limited credit exposure to sectors that could be affected by the outbreak, such as airlines and hospitality.

Scor's comments on the coronavirus outbreak echo those by fellow global reinsurer Hannover Re at its Jan. 1 renewals conference call. Hannover Re CEO Jean-Jacques Henchoz said Feb. 5 that the company had "very limited" exposure to pandemic covers in the Asian region on the life and health side of the business, "so I don't expect anything material on that front."

And Hannover Re executive board member Sven Althoff said that from what the company knows today, "we have no concerns that this will be a very significant loss on the P&C side."