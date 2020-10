The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, and listen to the latest ESG Insider podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and iTunes.

Even though most companies are dealing with the near-term challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic fallout, climate change remains in sharp focus. This week, the Energy Evolution podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence features an interview with former U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz, who is driving an effort to address concerns about climate change in a manner that is sensitive to job creation and preservation.

To meet the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, "we really need to up our game," Moniz said in the interview.

Sustainability advocate Ceres published a report this week calling on federal financial regulators to begin treating climate change as a systemic threat to capital markets as they make rules and regulations, including policies related to COVID-19 economic recovery stimulus and lending programs. Meanwhile, our Chart of the Week shows the U.S. states trying to halt a growing climate-focused movement of towns, counties and cities that want to ban or discourage natural gas hookups in new construction.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Chart of the Week

Top Stories

S&P Podcast: Former DOE chief envisions jobs revival from energy transition

Former U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz says the transition to cleaner forms of energy could offer energy companies the opportunity to create jobs. That could be especially important as the economy tries to dig out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ceres' latest climate lobbying campaign targets federal financial agencies

A new lobbying initiative from Ceres outlines the ways regulators can protect the financial system and economy from potential climate-related shocks. The report details 50 steps the authors say should be taken on climate change by a wide array of U.S. regulatory bodies.

State laws helping utilities build firewall to halt spread of gas bans

Several states are advancing or prohibiting a statewide prohibition against local measures to block access to utility service based on fuel type, including gas bans. The efforts come in response to localities blocking gas hookups in new construction that may make it more difficult to transition to lower-carbon intensive resources in the future.

Environmental

As clean-energy stocks rally, solar panel makers sink on US exchanges

9th Circuit finds climate lawsuits against oil companies belong in state court

Asset managers call for biodiversity impact measurement framework

Social

Big banks denounce racism, offer employees support after George Floyd's death

Crédit Agricole, units eye zero tobacco financing in 3 years

BBVA issues €1B COVID-19 social bond

Governance

Shareholders at proxy meetings quiz utility CEOs on COVID-19, gas investments

Environmentalists, activist investors press BP for direction on climate goals

PayPal shareholders vote down proposal on ESG issues

ESG Indices

Upcoming Events

Achieving ESG Data Clarity: Practical Guidance to Maximize ESG Data Value

Reuters Events

June 4

Online

KBRA'S ESG Virtual Series

Kroll Bond Rating Agency

June 4-5

Online

Responsible Investor Digital Festival: Summer 2020

Responsible Investor

June 15-19

Online





Sustainability Summit

The Conference Board

July 14-15

Online

Sustainability Impact Conference

NAEM

Aug. 4-5

Online





Water & Long-Term Value

Skytop Strategies

Sept. 1-3

Calistoga, CA

ESG & Sustainability Forum

Infrastructure Investor

Oct. 12

Berlin, Germany





Sustainability Reporting and Communications Europe 2020

Ethical Corporation

Oct. 19-20

Amsterdam, Netherlands



Sustainable Returns: ESG Investing

Institutional Investor

Nov. 19-20

New York, NY

New York 2020: Sustainable Business and Finance

Responsible Investor

Dec. 2-3

New York, NY





ESG and Sustainable Investments Forum

Institutional Investor

Dec. 9

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Disruptive Sustainability Technologies

Skytop Strategies

August, 2021

Palo Alto, CA

Questions or suggestions? Contact S&P Global Market Intelligence's ESG News team at ESGNews@spglobal.com.