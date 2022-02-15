For loan issuers, recovery in key credit metrics stalled in 4Q21

After a dramatic peak-to-valley swing for operating leverage over the first six full quarters of the pandemic era, key risk measures were already bubbling up again for U.S. leveraged loan issuers prior to the Ukraine conflict, which has only stoked already white-hot inflation trends and dulled investor appetite for risk.

For loan issuers within the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan Index that report results publicly, earnings growth downshifted, leverage measures increased, and coverage measures dipped in the fourth quarter of 2021 when viewed on a weighted average basis, according to LCD. For the leverage and coverage metrics, the trend lines changed direction after five straight quarters of continuous improvement.

The readings are across 171 public filers in the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index, representing 15% of the issuers in the index, and 14% by par amount of all performing loans.

EBITDA growth for the loan-issuer sample was 8% for the fourth quarter, a healthy outcome against a recovery-period comparison of 5% for the fourth quarter of 2020. But the growth rate eased from double-digit increases for the first three quarters last year, including 21% growth in the second quarter of 2021, versus a dismal year-earlier comparison. Notably, the single-digit earnings growth outcome came despite a 17% jump in revenue across the sample in the fourth quarter.

As earnings growth slowed, debt-to-EBITDA leverage, on a weighted average basis, increased more than half a turn, to 5.62x. The 5.05x level in the third quarter last year marked a low for records since the fourth quarter of 2001, according to LCD.

That uptick still left issuer leverage more than a full turn below the 6.73x peak pandemic level in the second quarter of 2020. But it exposed more issuers to metrics characteristic of "outer-edge" credit quality, including those operating with debt-to-EBITDA leverage of greater than 7x. That subset encompassed 19% of the total issuers in the sample in the fourth quarter, up from 16% in the third quarter. As well, the share of issuers in the sample with glaringly thin cash-flow coverage, of less than 1.5x, jumped up to 15%, from less than 9% in the third quarter.

Overall, cash-flow coverage, on a weighted average basis, had surged to 3.9x in the third quarter of 2021, from a nadir at 2.5x for the March 2020 quarter. That metric in the fourth quarter of 2021 dipped to 3.7x.

Similarly, interest coverage — again, on a weighted average basis — slipped to 5.7x in the fourth quarter, from 5.8x in the third quarter, snapping a string of sequential rises that lifted that coverage reading two full turns from 3.8x in the second quarter of 2020.

The fourth quarter levels on their own continued to signal solid credit standing for the sector, as each of the weighted average leverage and coverage metrics held at healthier levels relative to 2019's pre-pandemic final quarter. But the unwelcome pivots for many of the trend lines dovetailed with a dramatic rise in risk premiums in the first quarter this year, and a sharp deceleration in leveraged finance activity so far in 2022, clouding the outlook for liability management and credit quality trends over the balance of the year.

"Higher benchmark rates, combined with a normalization (widening) of spreads, will likely end the historic run of favorable financing conditions — if this hasn’t already happened," S&P Global Ratings credit analysts wrote in a March 18 report (For U.S., Ripple Effects Of Russia-Ukraine Are More Concerning Than Direct Exposure).

"While there’s not a lot of debt due this year, and a relatively small amount maturing next year, a large portion of speculative-grade debt outstanding carries floating interest rates and would therefore become more expensive to repay," the analysts noted. "Either way, a rapid and volatile market repricing — affecting debt servicing costs and funding access — would hurt lower-rated borrowers, in particular."