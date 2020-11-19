Flying-car developers race to 'Uberize' the skies

Uber and Hyundai's electric personal aircraft concept vehicle, the S-A1, was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January. Uber plans for it to become part of the fleet for its air-taxi service, for which it has targeted a 2023 start date.

Source: AP Photo

Developers are working to take autos off-road — and into the skies.

Better batteries and forthcoming self-flying technology have set urban air mobility in the sights of transport industry giants and start-ups alike, all vying to push the Uber business model on to a higher plane — potentially as soon as 2022 — to serve a market estimated at $6.6 billion globally by 2030, Allied Market Research predicts.

The ingenuity and determination shown by the minds that have taken these flying cars to prototype stage is formidable, but so too are the challenges still standing in the way of this fabled vision of urban utopia reminiscent of the 1960s television cartoon show "The Jetsons."

"There is a risk that we can all fail," warns Arnaud Didey, CEO of French startup Neoptera. He and his rivals say a cautious, gradual deployment of air-taxi services and landing sites will minimize risk while overcoming teething problems in a domain where almost every major challenge is unprecedented.

Dubai's sky-scraped horizon could be first to host air-taxi services with public authorities planning for their arrival in 2022. Most developers, however, expect the services to meaningfully take off elsewhere from 2025, starting with major cities with a plentiful supply of wealthy individuals but congested road and rail networks.

With a handful of proven aircraft designs now submitted to a lengthy safety certification process costing tens of millions of dollars, the thinking in the field of flying cars is shifting from the technologies to the business models needed to keep them airborne.

California-based startup Joby's four-passenger aircraft.

Source: Joby Aviation

They are more likely to run to a nonstop schedule to maximize revenue and affordability rather than operate an on-demand "flight hailing" service, say developers, who see opportunities for use in the tourism industry also.

Developers speaking at the Move 2020 mobility conference in London earlier in February stressed that these services will not bustle frazzled executives around cities on demand to escape traffic gridlock, as many imagine. That's because it's hard to gain an advantage over ground transport for short distances. They will instead shuttle people from urban centers to airports or between neighboring cities where significant time savings can be achieved.

"Routes of 20 to 35 miles. That's where we will see the real benefit," says Basil Yap, unmanned aircraft systems program manager for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, one of the leading U.S. states in researching the use of drones for package delivery.

Yap concurred with other speakers at the Move 2020 event that they expect urban air mobility, or UAM, to be phased in after a decidedly less glamorous period of testing with parcel and cargo transportation.

"That's exactly the way we have crafted the message when we have talked about this. If we see the successes using drones, that same infrastructure, communication network and [unmanned traffic management] will then help the safety case for the larger platforms," Yap said.

The frontrunners in the field hail mainly from Germany, the U.S. and China. The mix of developers and financial backers includes Airbus SE, Boeing, Toyota Motor Corp. and Intel Corp. and entrepreneurial heavyweights like Google LLC co-founder Larry Page.

One of the most high-profile is California-based and decade-old Joby Aviation LLC, which has opted for a plane-like design. It attracted $590 million in a series C funding round in January, and its backers so far include Intel, Toyota and, crucially, Uber Technologies Inc., which wants to deploy Joby aircraft as taxis by 2023.

Uber has also partnered with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. to develop flying taxis. In January the companies unveiled their S-A1 concept with a range of up to 60 miles, 180 miles-per-hour top speed and room for four passengers. Others players include China's e-Hang, more helicopter than plane, and Germany's more-plane-than-helicopter Lilium, which has announced a 2025 launch date.

The aircraft itself is only half of the air-taxi story, however. As with cars, investors are counting on these vehicles to eventually operate autonomously, which at once eliminates the cost of the pilot and boosts revenue by freeing up a seat for another passenger.

Sound barrier

A make-or-break issue for air taxis, as one start-up executive described it, is one as mundane as it is intractable — noise.

Designers say electric motors have helped them slash noise levels, but the need to run at high power during take-off and landing will make it difficult to trim decibels further.

"[Energy] efficiency is key but you have to take noise into account. We won't reach maximum efficiency because we also want to be very efficient in terms of noise," said Jean-Christophe Lambert, CEO and co-founder of French start-up Ascendance Flight Technologies and who formerly worked on Airbus's e-Fan electric plane concept.

Ascendance Flight Technologies' Atea vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

Source: Ascendance Flight Technologies

Improved lithium-ion battery energy density is now good enough to make personal urban flight possible — but maybe only just. Capacity in most designs is limited to a pilot, a passenger and a small amount of luggage. Regulation, and common sense, will require flight plans that leave spare capacity in the batteries for an emergency landing.

Air-taxi developers are hopeful that solid-state batteries will increase the amount of power they can carry without adding weight. That could put more destinations within their reach and increase time spent generating revenue rather than docking for recharges. Germany's Volocopter plans to circumvent existing battery limitations by swapping the pack while one passenger disembarks and another is boarded.

Another key issue is how to meet demand for landing spots close enough to areas of cities where the services will be most coveted, but where land, or suitable rooftops, are also likely to be expensive and scarce.

"I think it is more likely than not that cities will limit the number of vertiports in a given area. It 100% makes sense to have standardization so we don't end up with the same mess as with cars and plugs," said Fabien Nestmann, head of global public affairs at Volocopter, referring to the idea of landing sites usable by multiple operators. The German start-up has a striking design with 18 rotors developers say increases safety while cutting noise.

The aircraft will be required to demonstrate a level of safety equal to commercial airliners and higher than helicopters, developers say. Fitting into neither category, European air safety regulator EASA has developed separate standards against which to assess vertical take-off and landing, or VTOL, prototypes.

Purists will point out that, lacking wheels, none of the above are truly flying cars. Though prototypes of wheeled vehicles with retractable wings have been demonstrated, they are likely to contend with a much smaller market and separate headaches to satisfy regulators of their simultaneous road and airworthiness.

Perhaps one of the simpler problems on this industry's lengthy to-do list is to decide on a name for itself.

"There's eVTOL, there's VTOL, there's flying cars, there's flying taxi, there's UAM," Volocopter's Nestmann said. "We haven't settled on a great term yet."