First Mid expands west with LINCO deal, eyes more out-of-state M&A

With their fourth bank deal in as many years, Mattoon, Ill.-based First Mid Bancshares Inc. continues to hunt for bank deals that expand its footprint.

On Sept. 28, the company announced it will purchase Columbia, Mo.-based LINCO Bancshares Inc. in a deal that will expand First Mid's presence in Missouri with 12 branches in the state. First Mid already had a modest presence in St. Louis with a single branch, but there is little geographic overlap between the two banks. Chairman, President and CEO Joseph Dively said the bank is only expecting to close one branch in the deal.

LINCO also opens the Texas market to First Mid with a single branch in Dallas. Dively said First Mid will continue to look for deals that can expand the $5.3 billion pro forma bank's geographic reach beyond Illinois.

"We'll continue to look for ways to deepen our presence in existing markets, but we'll continue to look for ways to diversify our footprint outside the state of Illinois," Dively said.

The bank will be issuing $80 million in subordinated debt, Dively said. First Mid sees the merger as an opportunity to expand its specialty banking lines, including insurance, wealth management, farm management and trust retirement service into a new state, Dively said.

He said the LINCO deal had been in discussions for a while, with both banks ready to announce the deal in March, but they suspended discussions as the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"And yet, our conversations continued," he said. "The suspension ended up just reinforcing what we thought the benefits were of a merger, and we got back to the table in a more formal way a month ago, and agreed now's the time."

Analysts reacted positively to the deal while noting that the pandemic has injected uncertainty into any dealmaking. D.A. Davidson analyst David Konrad upgraded the bank on the deal, highlighting the added scale in St. Louis.

Terry McEvoy, an analyst with Stephens Inc., kept his rating on the bank at "equal-weight" in a note on the deal. McEvoy noted the deal's valuation at 1x tangible book value was "meaningfully below First Mid's last two deals." McEvoy said in an interview that LINCO's bankers in St. Louis will complement First Mid's ongoing strategy in the area.

"A core strategic benefit from the deal is very much what this transaction does to their presence in St. Louis," he said.

If this deal had been announced a year ago, it would not have drawn any questions, said McEvoy, but the COVID-19 pandemic adds potential risk. McEvoy was still positive on the deal in a pandemic, noting that the two banks had done additional due diligence and have relatively low exposure to high-risk industries.

"They've taken the appropriate steps to extensively review the loan portfolio and price the acquisition to reflect the world we're living in today," he said.

Nathan Race, an analyst with Piper Sandler, was also positive on the deal, highlighting the geographic benefits, including the entry into Dallas, in a note on the transaction.

"We are more positive on [First Mid] and reiterate our [overweight] rating given the added scale and complementary nature," wrote Race.

The banks expect to close the deal in February 2021. Piper Sandler's Race wrote in his note that given First Mid's history of successfully integrating deals, the bank may not need to wait to do additional deals. On the other hand, McEvoy anticipates more deals from First Mid but called a near-term deal unlikely as the bank focuses on integrating LINCO.

"I would expect the company, on top of the current pandemic that we're in, to make sure that they're fully comfortable with the integration and achieving the financial results before moving forward," said McEvoy. "This is a company that ... wants to get that phone call if that bank is looking to find a strategic partner."