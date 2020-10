This is a recurring column on clinical research in the early stages of development, what is referred to as phase 1. These are treatments being used for the first time in a small number of human patients to determine safety, dosing and general pharmacological activity.

Pharmaceutical companies searching for a treatment or vaccine to address the new coronavirus spreading across the world are up against an immense hurdle: time.

"In a non-emergency situation, [drug development] occurs at a fairly leisurely pace," according to Arthur Reingold, division head for epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, Berkeley.

From the beginning of research through obtaining a license for a product from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, drug development typically takes 10 to 15 years and costs about a billion dollars, Reingold estimated.

A number of companies including Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline PLC are developing vaccines or therapies for the novel coronavirus, or to treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Moderna Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, also announced in January that it will be partnering with the U.S. National Institutes of Health, or NIH, to develop a vaccine.

COVID-19 is caused by a virus called SARS-CoV-2, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. As of Feb. 12, there have been 45,206 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,118 people have died, with the majority occurring in mainland China, according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Developing a vaccine for coronavirus to the testing phase could be done quickly and certain steps can be expedited, according to Reingold. But then the real challenge would begin: to move the product into phase 1 animal and human models.

"Even once you start injecting it into healthy volunteers, human volunteers, it's certainly going to take at least weeks if not a couple months to see what the immune response is," Reingold said. Other concerns like safety and having enough material to test also come into play in such a compressed time frame, he added.

While a vaccine is needed, companies may not rush into development due to operational and financial risks.

Focusing on a coronavirus treatment would require manufacturers to stop making established vaccines for polio, measles and hepatitis, Anthony Fauci, director of NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a Feb.11 forum hosted by the Aspen Institute.

Reingold said companies could end up developing or manufacturing large quantities of a vaccine for an outbreak that never comes to pass, which happened with the 2009 H5N1 influenza virus. This resulted in stockpiles of millions of unused doses. Or a company could develop an effective vaccine that never gets to human testing because the epidemic or outbreak ends, which he said happened with a vaccine for the Zika virus outbreak in 2015 and 2016.

"It's a huge gamble," Reingold said.

This phenomenon can be seen with the Ebola virus. Merck & Co. Inc. had a vaccine approved by the FDA in December 2019. The treatment was tested during an outbreak between 2014 and 2016. GSK, meanwhile, ended the development of three Ebola vaccines in August 2019.

'Bats and other interesting animals'

On top of the investment risks, developing a vaccine for large numbers of people in a short amount of time has certain safety challenges.

Reingold said scientists and ethical review boards sometimes need to balance the risks of using a vaccine that may not be exhaustively tested with the potential benefits of use in an emergency. While a vaccine may prove to be safe in a few hundred people, expanding the scope out to hundreds of thousands or millions of people can bring about unexpected risks.

"If you look for viruses in bats and other interesting animals in the forest, you will find viruses ... The real challenging dilemma is which ones do you think pose a threat to humans." — Arthur Reingold, University of California, Berkeley

"The reality is, we almost certainly won't know the efficacy of the vaccine," he said. "People will be trying to study the efficacy in the middle of a pandemic."

A July 2017 study in the journal Science highlighted how phase 1, 2 and 3 trials for Ebola vaccines were all done in the middle of the West African Ebola outbreak between 2014 and 2015, which presented safety and ethical issues.

"The Ebola outbreak also illustrated another obstacle to testing candidate countermeasures: At the height of the epidemic, disputes flared about the scientific validity, feasibility, speed and ethics of competing efficacy trial designs," the authors wrote.

Steps like trial design and early-stage testing could be done ahead of an infectious disease outbreak to make emergency responses more effective, the authors said.

Reingold said while vaccines for viruses that have already proven to be a threat to humans — like Ebola, SARS or MERS — can be examined ahead of an outbreak, identifying unknown viruses that could pose a threat to humans is a "far more complicated issue." He is skeptical that researchers can make such predictions that could confidently encourage drugmakers to invest millions of dollars in a new vaccine.

"If you look for viruses in bats and other interesting animals in the forest, you will find viruses," Reingold said. "The real challenging dilemma is, which ones do you think pose a threat to humans."