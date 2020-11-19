Few senior female execs at S&P 500 companies; Insurers reach coal tipping point

The ESG Insider newsletter compiles news and insights on environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Subscribe to our ESG Insider newsletter, and listen to the latest ESG Insider podcast on SoundCloud, Spotify and iTunes.

A cosmetics retailer, a biotechnology firm and an industrial supplier are the only three companies in the S&P 500 where a majority of senior executives and officers are women, a new S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis finds.

In this week's newsletter we examine the continuing problems companies face when trying to create a diverse talent pipeline. Even companies with a stated commitment to diversity sometimes balk at the extra time, money and effort that goes into recruiting female candidates.

Our Chart of the Week shows the breakdown of female to male executives by sector across the S&P 500.

We also continue our coverage of the impacts of the Australian bushfires, which could accelerate insurers' move away from coal. Australia is the second-largest exporter of thermal coal, and those exports have been consistently growing over the past several decades.

Chart of the Week

Top stories

Women hold majority of senior roles at just 3 S&P 500 companies

An analysis of S&P 500 constituents found that the consumer sector has the highest percentage of women in senior roles, at 25.9%. The healthcare sector followed closely, with 24.9% of executive and officer roles held by women.

Australian bushfires intensify scrutiny on insuring, investing in coal

Bushfires across Australia are drawing increased attention to the financial risks of climate change, even as the country recently completed a year of record coal exports with plans to further increase production.

Metallurgical coal miners aim to stand out as investors focus on climate issues

Producers of metallurgical coal used in steelmaking are looking to distance themselves from thermal coal, a carbon-intensive commodity, which is facing headwinds from both an ESG and market standpoint.

Environmental

S&P Global Ratings sees tight access to capital for energy companies not addressing ESG

Florida lawmakers push bills to manage climate change impacts

Equinor's move to halve carbon intensity, scope 3 emissions both praised, panned

Social

Twitter unveils policy for synthetic, manipulated media

Tech firms tell facial recognition app Clearview AI to stop scraping their data

S&P expects coronavirus crisis to stabilize globally in April

Governance

Investors pan, businesses laud SEC's proposed proxy process rulemakings

UK pushes forward coal power generation phaseout by 1 year to 2024

US DOE to fund up to $64M of research for 'coal plants of the future' components

