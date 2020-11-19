FERC issues landmark rule opening wholesale markets to distributed energy

In a move likely to accelerate the transformation of the U.S. electric grid, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Sept. 17 approved a draft order that opens the nation's wholesale power markets to aggregated distributed energy resources like small-scale solar arrays and battery installations.

Describing the draft order during FERC's monthly open meeting, Commissioner Neil Chatterjee cited estimates that around 65 GW of distributed energy resource, or DER, capacity is expected to come online over the next four years.

"Today's order is designed to capitalize on those shifts, allowing us to meet the moment and develop the grid of the future," Chatterjee said. "It will enhance grid flexibility and reliability attributes, and it will stimulate the kind of innovation that's needed to keep pace with our ever-evolving energy demands."

The long-awaited rule dates back to November 2016 when FERC initiated a proposed rulemaking for both energy storage resources and aggregated DERs. In February 2018, the commission finalized a rule — Order 841 — that prohibits states from blocking storage resources from participating in wholesale power markets. But the commission declined to issue a final DER rule at that time and instead opened a separate proceeding to gather more information, explaining that rules governing how DERs are compensated at the wholesale level can be highly complex.

With the storage rule now successfully defended in court, the Sept. 17 regulation — Order 2222 — requires the nation's regional transmission organizations and independent system operators to develop rules that allow DER aggregators to bundle small-scale resources together and register those aggregations for wholesale market participation.

'Increased diversity'

The draft order defines DERs as "any resource located on the distribution system, any subsystem thereof or behind a customer meter," encompassing resources such as rooftop solar panels, electric vehicles and industrial demand response. DER aggregators are defined as an entity that "aggregates one or more DERs for purposes of participation in the capacity, energy and/or ancillary service markets of the RTOs and/or ISOs."

While Order 841 did not include an opt-out provision for states, Order 2222 recognized potential difficulties smaller utilities may have in facilitating DER participation by establishing an opt-in provision for utilities that distributed 4 million MWhs or less in the previous fiscal year.

"It is important that the commission has recognized the challenges that this order could pose for small utilities, including virtually all distribution co-ops," Louis Finkel, senior vice president of government relations at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, said in a statement.

Chatterjee told reporters after the meeting that FERC staff estimated small utilities eligible for the opt-in provision represent about 16% of affected entities.

In addition to allowing regulators to require DER resources to choose between wholesale participation and retail compensation programs like net metering, Order 2222 also permits regulators to bar aggregators from bidding retail customers' demand response into regional markets.

Addressing potential jurisdictional concerns, Commissioner Richard Glick during the meeting asserted that giving states and large utilities an opt-out mechanism as some had suggested would have created a "checkerboard approach" that artificially limits the amount of DER energy and capacity participating in wholesale markets. Glick also said Order 2222 aligns with Order 841 by allowing states to retain control over the interconnection process for their local distribution systems.

"Options for the supply of energy capacity and ancillary services will increase, creating more competition, lower rates and increased diversity," Glick said. "In addition, the rule will enhance reliability, and RTO and ISO operators will have greater visibility into behind-the-meter generation and how DERs impact both load and supply."

Commissioner James Danly dissented from the order but did not explain his reasoning during the meeting. The full text of the final order was not immediately available.

Order 2222 comes with the nation's grid operators already at various stages in stakeholder processes aimed at increasing DER participation.

The New York ISO, California ISO, PJM Interconnection and Midcontinent ISO, for example, have all initiated formal efforts to develop DER participation models for their markets. The ISO New England reported in October 2019 that it has nearly 7,500 MW of total DER capacity on its system and has been "actively engaged in discussions and coordination" with state regulators regarding DER facilities. A spokesperson for the Southwest Power Pool confirmed Sept. 17 that SPP is also engaged in state-level DER workshops.

In a research note, ClearView Energy Partners said the rule may still be a "secondary driver" for DER deployment in the near-term as green-leaning states continue to implement rate structures that encourage DER adoption. "While DER aggregation offers an alternative approach to building revenue streams, we continue to regard retail electric rate design as the more significant driver of potential near-term DER deployments," ClearView said.

Grid operators will have 270 days to submit initial compliance filings after Order 2222 is published in the Federal Register. (FERC docket RM18-9)