FERC flooded with comments bashing secretive group's anti-net metering petition

An anti-net metering petition pending before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission prompted a flood of comments opposing the mid-pandemic attack on states' rooftop solar policies.

In April, the New England Ratepayers Association, or NERA, spent the $30,000 needed to file a petition with FERC seeking a declaratory order that the agency has jurisdiction over all sales of excess electricity generated by behind-the-meter facilities. The group further demanded that all such sales must be priced in accordance with the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act.

If granted, NERA's petition could trigger challenges to dozens of state net metering programs across the country that compensate residential solar panel owners at rates above the wholesale power rates mandated by the act, or PURPA.

At the heart of the group's petition is the legal claim that a pair of rulings by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued in 2010 and 2012 invalidated FERC's longstanding legal conclusion that net metering is a retail matter subject to state authority.

In particular, NERA noted that the 2012 ruling referenced a 2010 court opinion dealing with station power, which is used to operate generators' auxiliary equipment, that called the commission's reliance on netting intervals to establish jurisdiction "rather arbitrary and unprincipled." NERA argued that the 2010 D.C. Circuit ruling means that FERC jurisdiction attaches whenever a net-metered customer delivers energy to an interconnected utility.

Accordingly, NERA said FERC must "reject" state net metering laws that establish a price in excess of what PURPA would allow. The group also argued that the pricing, scheduling and billing of excess sales of energy generated from behind the customer meter should be determined hourly because FERC requires wholesale sales to be measured on an hourly or shorter-term basis.

Jurisdictional issues

A group of 25 leading legal scholars in energy regulation argued in June 15 comments that FERC should automatically reject NERA's petition because the commission's position of leaving net metering programs to the states has been settled law for nearly 20 years.

As such, the scholars — led by Ari Peskoe, director of the Harvard Electricity Law Initiative — asserted that NERA's filing fails to fulfill FERC's requirement that petitions for declaratory orders must seek to "terminate a controversy or remove uncertainty."

"NERA's petition is speculative and purely academic, and the commission should deny it on that basis," the group asserted.

If FERC does decide to address NERA's petition on its merits, the commission should simply reiterate that net metering is a form of retail rate design that is the exclusive jurisdiction of states under the Federal Power Act, or FPA, the scholars said. They said for FERC to find otherwise, the commission would have to conclude that transactions involving net-metered facilities involve the interstate transmission of energy that is subject to the agency's jurisdiction, which is simply not the case.

The group further argued that the D.C. Circuit station power cases cited in NERA's petition actually reinforce FERC's current metering policy. Those cases focused on whether FERC could use its transmission authority to preempt a state's determination of retail sales and "do not compel the commission to ignore a state's netting period," they noted.

Also chiming in on the jurisdictional issue, a bipartisan group of 31 state attorneys general argued that a U.S. Supreme Court's 2016 decision upholding FERC's landmark demand response rule reaffirmed that specifying terms of sale at the retail level is "a job for the states of alone."

Sixteen of the same attorneys general joined by several state agencies filed a separate protest asserting that the petitioner's use of the name "New England Ratepayers Association" as inaccurate and could result in substantial ratepayer confusion. "NERA does not represent ratepayer interests in any state, New England or elsewhere," they asserted. "Such duties are reserved for each state's attorney general or consumer advocate, pursuant to state law."

The attorneys general also argued that a reversal of FERC's longstanding position would unleash nationwide uncertainty and undermine states' statutorily-mandated clean energy initiatives.

"Millions of retail customers who relied on existing net metering programs when making substantial investments in rooftop solar will be financially harmed and thousands of solar industry jobs will be placed at risk, all the result of an unlawful infringement on state authority to regulate the retail power sector," the attorneys general wrote.

As for NERA's arguments concerning the earlier court decisions, the attorneys general said what the group is really arguing is that FERC must begin interfering with the states' determination of the netting period for net metering programs and that netting using a monthly interval is impermissible and should be replaced by an interval of an hour or less.

"Neither decision concludes what the appropriate netting interval is, but rather who determines that netting period," the attorneys general recalled. "And, both decisions affirm that it is the states, not the commission, that decide how to measure retail sales for net metering purposes, including establishing the netting interval for determining those sales."

The attorneys general further asserted that NERA is insisting that PURPA and the FPA require that two meters be installed, "one to measure the flow of power from the utility to the homeowner or farmer, and another to measure the flow of power from the homeowner or farmer to the utility."

But FERC has explicitly rejected that idea, the attorneys general maintained, by reasoning that no sale of electricity occurs if the amount of energy produced behind the meter does not exceed the amount of energy consumed. Therefore, FERC said no wholesale sale has taken place that is subject to the FPA or the commission's regulations promulgated under PURPA.

Questions over impact on NERA's members

Public Citizen, one of the nation's top consumer advocacy groups, noted that NERA's petition does not explain how its undisclosed members would be impacted if FERC asserted that it has exclusive jurisdiction over net-metered sales.

Attached to Public Citizen's comments was a copy of NERA's tax disclosure indicating that the group is actually structured as a trade association, rather than a ratepayers' group, with just 15 members paying annual dues of to $20,000.

"NERA is falsely characterizing itself to distort the official record and conceal the motives of those financing this very expensive effort," Public Citizen said.

Picking up on that point, the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners argued that NERA should file a complaint if it can actually demonstrate harm to its membership and the alleged harm is connected to the FPA.

"The commission should not entertain a petition seeking declarations about an abstract concept, divorced from any real-world dispute, whose only effect would be to induce uncertainty and generate controversy," the association said.

The Solar Energy Industries Association insisted NERA's petition should be dismissed because it failed to provide a state-by-state analysis and instead artificially aggregated net metering programs into a single class. The Solar Energy Industries Association also noted that Congress instructed states to consider offering net metering service to retail ratepayers when it amended the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

Utilities remain silent or also oppose

Offering a different view, two conservative groups, the Heartland Institute and Americans for Tax Reform, filed brief letters criticizing net metering policies as regressive but did not detail any substantive legal arguments supporting NERA's petition. The Competitive Enterprise Institute also filed comments backing NERA, citing the group's own legal analysis.

But the overwhelming majority of comments opposed NERA's on multiple legal and practical grounds. And no utilities, including the investor-owned utility trade association the Edison Electric Institute, filed comments supporting NERA's petition despite opposing state net metering policies in the past. In fact, the American Public Power Association said it opposes the petition, noting that hundreds of self-regulated public power utilities across the country accommodate their customers' behind-the-meter resources through retail net metering programs.

"Local control over these programs allows public power utilities to structure retail net metering approaches that respond to the policy preferences of their states and local communities, while seeking to ensure that the costs and benefits associated with distributed generation deployment are appropriately reflected in retail rates," the American Public Power Association said.

Similarly, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association said its primary concern is the uncertainty created for cooperatives and other entities largely exempt from the Federal Power Act if their consumer-members' distributed generation resources are suddenly faced with indirect FERC regulation.

FERC is not required to act on NERA's petition by a certain deadline but could do so soon without summarizing the hundreds of comments filed under the docket. The commission went that route in January 2018 when it unanimously rejected a failed notice of proposing rulemaking from the U.S. Department of Energy that would have propped up at-risk coal- and nuclear-fired generators.