Oil wells cover the Loco Hills field in the Permian Basin in Eddy County, N.M.

Source: AP Photo

A growing chorus of industry voices has called on the U.S. government to ease oil, gas and coal royalty payments in response to the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices, but market observers said it is not clear how much benefit such a move would bring to these sectors.

Representatives of fossil fuel producers and allies in Washington have targeted royalty payments as a pain point the government could resolve for small and medium-sized companies operating on federal land. President Donald Trump received a recommendation to suspend oil and gas royalty payments as part of a suite of ideas provided by the U.S. Interior and Energy departments ahead of an April 3 meeting with oil and gas industry representatives, according to Politico.

Trump has tried to relieve some pressure on the domestic oil industry, which has suffered from a recent decline in oil prices brought on by weak global demand and an increase in supply due to a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The U.S. coal sector has asked the White House for assistance as it faces a decline that is projected to accelerate with the coronavirus pandemic. No specific aid measures for coal have materialized to date.

An Interior Department spokesperson said in an April 6 email that "no action has been taken regarding royalty payments. We will be sure to keep you posted if that changes."

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Not everyone supports royalty relief. Changing royalty payments on a broad basis without congressional approval would run counter to U.S. laws and regulations governing federal mineral leasing, Democrats and environmental groups said. In addition, delaying the payments would offer little relief, according to market observers.

"It could make a difference at the margin for a handful of plays, if not producers, though I don't think it's enough to really move the needle for U.S. [shale] production as a whole," said David Livingston, senior analyst with political risk consulting firm Eurasia Group. "It would certainly be insufficient on its own to alleviate the storage issue that the U.S. and the world at large is facing."

Onshore oil and gas and surface coal producers operating on federal lands pay 12.5% in royalties on their production, and offshore oil and gas producers pay between 12.5% and 18.75%, depending on well depth. Subsurface coal producers pay 8%. In fiscal 2019, the department collected roughly $9.3 billion from those producers, according to Interior.

Republicans push for industry relief

On March 30, a dozen Republican senators wrote Interior Secretary David Bernhardt. They asked the government to reduce, delay or suspend federal royalty payments for oil, gas and coal to the U.S. Treasury.

In response to the Republican lawmakers, House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., wrote Bernhardt on April 6 saying there are "tight legal restrictions" under the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920 for broad royalty rate changes. Grijalva urged Bernhardt to "ignore fossil fuel producer requests for special favors at taxpayer expense." A 1986 decision by the Interior Board of Land Appeals made clear that companies must make specific requests for royalty reductions and demonstrate such action must be needed for the lease to keep producing, Grijalva said.

Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, said that while the trade group has never before supported reducing or eliminating royalties previously, considering them a "fair return to the American taxpayer," she favors suspending the royalty for a few months.

"At a time when pretty much every facet of the American economy is at risk, it makes sense to support such a strategically important industry as oil and natural gas development," Sgamma said.

Industry holds different opinions

Even if the administration was able to ease the burden of federal royalty payments, such an action might only provide benefits on the margins to oil, gas and coal operators, industry observers said.

While smaller producers might favor federal royalty reductions or suspensions, major oil companies or producers operating exclusively on private land might not appreciate federal support for their competitors, said Barry Worthington, executive director of the United States Energy Association. The assistance could especially benefit companies with less experience handling market downturns, Worthington said.

"You're going to see a real different set of opinions based on the financial strength of the company as to what kind of relief they would be looking for," Worthington said. "If you can give a small coal company or oil or gas producer a little bit of relief by suspending the royalty payments, either canceling them or just postponing them to another time, that would be very consistent with the support that we've given to a lot of other segments of the industry."

For coal, producers in areas such as the Powder River Basin could benefit "a little bit" on the margins, Moody's senior credit officer and lead coal analyst Benjamin Nelson said.

However, Nelson said any royalty relief benefits for coal companies would be negated by recent government actions. The U.S. Labor Department required coal companies to post more collateral for victims of black lung disease, and the Federal Trade Commission rejected a joint venture in the Powder River Basin between Peabody Energy Corp. and Arch Coal Inc.

"While I understand the break on royalties could be helpful, there is an awful lot that is surrounding an industry that does not have a lot of financial resilience in the first place," Nelson said.