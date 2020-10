The Federal Reserve took a step March 20 to help ease liquidity pressures in short-term municipal money markets, but it is facing calls to take broader action to alleviate strains on state and local government budgets.

Borrowing rates in the municipal bond market have jumped this week, as investors pull back from the space and grow wary of state and local governments' ability to handle increased spending and reduced tax income due to the coronavirus.

Those worries helped prompt record outflows of $11.1 billion this week from municipal bond funds, according to a Bank of America research note.

The Fed, which has taken several recent actions to alleviate liquidity issues in short-term funding markets, stepped in and announced an expansion of its just-launched Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility.

The lending facility will let banks use a wide range of high-quality assets — now including certain municipal short-term debt that they buy from eligible money market mutual funds — as collateral for loans at the Fed. The move will broaden the kinds of money market mutual funds that will benefit from the program, as it will now include funds focused on short-term municipal debt rather than just "prime" funds focused on short-term corporate debt.

Money market mutual funds have come under pressure in recent days as investors pull money from funds in favor of cash, and those funds have been looking to sell some of their holdings to shore up their own cash positions.

That means they have pulled back on their lending in the municipal debt market, creating somewhat of a "liquidity traffic jam," Wells Fargo Asset Management portfolio manager Gabe Diederich said in an interview. The reduced demand for municipal debt has led to "unprecedented cheapness" in the prices for buying municipal bonds and a corresponding spike in the borrowing rates for debt issuers.

"This is just driven by a lack of buyers right now as mutual funds seek cash to create a cushion against [outflows]," Diederich said.

Banks have played a smaller role in the municipal bond market after the reduction in corporate tax rates reduced the tax savings of investing in municipal bonds. But the Fed's move looks to be "an invitation back to the market" for banks and also sends a message that the central bank is closely monitoring liquidity conditions in the municipal bond market, Diederich added.

The Fed statement said its move would "enhance the liquidity and functioning of crucial state and municipal money markets."

Still, analysts are expecting the Fed to take broader steps to aid state and local governments, and the central bank is seeing requests from key Democrats to do just that.

The latest example is a bill from Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., which would expand the Fed's powers and allow it to buy municipal bonds "of any maturity." Right now, the Federal Reserve Act specifies the central bank can only buy municipal securities with maturity dates of six months or less, though the central bank has thus far avoided directly purchasing those.

"States and localities are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19 and need assistance from the federal government to be able to finance the increasing costs of the response to this health emergency," Menendez said in a statement. "The Municipal Bonds Emergency Relief Act would do that by allowing the Federal Reserve to provide support to state and local governments for this crisis and similar future emergencies."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also pressed Powell during a March 17 phone call to "explore ways to use the Fed's authority to assist the most affected state and local governments," according to Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill.

The Fed this week launched three emergency lending facilities, including the money market mutual fund program, to help provide a backstop to short-term funding markets as investors continue to hoard cash rather than lend it out.

The Fed also announced it would buy $500 billion in Treasury securities and $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities over the coming months, leaving corporate and municipal debt as "multi-trillion dollar fixed-income asset classes that the Fed is not currently engaging," BMO Capital Markets head of U.S. rates strategy Ian Lyngen wrote in a note to clients.

"It's becoming increasingly likely that the central bank will get involved with both munis and corporates in order to fight this financial crisis," Lyngen wrote, citing "deep dislocations" in the municipal bond market.

The Fed's addition of shorter-term municipal debt to its money market mutual fund liquidity facility "won't be enough" to provide a buffer to state and local budgets, wrote Karen Petrou, managing partner at Federal Financial Analytics, a firm that advises companies on financial services issues.

"Another urgent window must open for municipal finance — huge strains in state and local finance are showing and these will only get worse as the pandemic's cost skyrockets," she wrote in a March 20 note to clients.