Fed nominee's future unclear; House Dems eye bank diversity disclosure bills

The Washington Wrap is a weekly recap of financial regulation, news and chatter from around the capital. Send tips and ideas to polo.rocha@spglobal.com, david.hood@spglobal.com and declan.harty@spglobal.com.

In Congress

A fifth White House nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors may be imperiled if just one Republican on a key Senate committee votes against her confirmation.

Judy Shelton, tapped by President Donald Trump to serve on the board, faced tough questioning at her Feb. 13 Senate Banking Committee nomination hearing that focused on her past writings and views. During sometimes-heated exchanges, Shelton defended her past statements advocating on behalf of a return to the gold standard.

Shelton told senators that she would "not advocate going back" to historical gold standard frameworks but that economists could glean valuable insights from evaluating past economic regimes.

But Shelton's nomination remains in limbo after two Republican senators declined to throw their support behind her. Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey and Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, both senior members on the committee, told reporters after the hearing that they were still unsure about how they may vote if Shelton reaches a confirmation vote. The committee is made up of 13 Republicans and 12 Democrats. If Shelby, Toomey or another Republican votes no, it could sink her confirmation.

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and chairman of the committee, said he was going to move "expeditiously" to bring her and fellow nominee Christopher Waller to a confirmation vote. The Senate is scheduled to return from a weeklong recess on Feb. 24.

Meanwhile, the House Financial Services Committee's Diversity and Inclusion Subcommittee released a wide-ranging report detailing the diversity makeup of 44 of the top U.S. banks.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, and House Financial Services Committee Chair Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., sent letters to the banks in June 2019 asking for specific information regarding pay equity figures, employee diversity, "supplier diversity," training and interview tactics and operations, board demographic data and challenges in implementing diversity goals and initiatives.

The report found that diversity in the upper ranks of those banks is limited, but diversity among the banks' workforces tracks with overall demographic trends in the U.S. The wide-ranging report also recommended that Congress pass a slate of bills that would require banks to disclose more diversity figures within their institutions. In addition, it recommended the passage of a bill that would require banks to consider investing in diverse or women-led suppliers and asset managers.

At the Fed

During his semiannual testimony to Congress, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's stance to keep interest rates unchanged but flagged the coronavirus as a new risk to the U.S. economy.

"Some of the uncertainties around trade have diminished recently, but risks to the outlook remain," Powell said. "In particular, we are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy."

The Fed left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its January meeting, and officials have signaled little desire to cut rates again after doing so three times in 2019. Still, Powell said, Fed policy is "not on a preset course" and officials will take appropriate action if they see a major reassessment of the current economic outlook.

Powell also received questions from lawmakers on regulators' efforts to overhaul how they enforce the Community Reinvestment Act, a decades-old law aimed at preventing banks from discriminating against low- and middle-income communities.

The Fed declined to join the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in their proposal to update CRA rules.

While the three agencies agree on the broad goal to modernize the CRA, they were unable to get "completely on the same page," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee. Fed Governor Lael Brainard has laid out an alternative approach to updating CRA regulations, but the Fed has not decided whether to turn her ideas into a formal proposal, Powell said.

Still, he added, the Fed will "continue to learn" more about the public's views on CRA by reading through the public comments on the FDIC and OCC proposal.